On 31st December 2023, the Thane Police busted a rave party going on in the Gaumukh area and detained around 100 people. Among the detainees 5 were women. After receiving a tip, an extensive team of Thane Police raided the party venue on Ghodbunder Road near the Kasarvadavali Police Station early Sunday. Approximately 100 young people from Thane and surrounding areas were detained until dawn and sent for medical tests and other procedures.

According to the police, they seized small amounts of drugs such as LSD, charas, Ecstasy pills, and marijuana from the party. They also said that two young organisers had been detained.

The police further stated that youngsters aged 19 to mid-20s were allegedly found consuming drugs and alcohol at the party with loud music. The police seized 200 grams of marijuana, 70 grams of charas, 0.40 grams of LSD, and Ecstasy pills.

An initial investigation indicates that the party was organised by two suspects, Tejas Kunal, 23, of Palaca, Dombivali, and Sujal Mahajan, 19, of Kalva, Thane. According to the police, they charged an entry fee of Rs 1000 per person. Just two hours before the party, the duo announced the details of the location on Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During a media interaction on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Police are alert, and action is being taken. Drugs, including MD, have been recovered. A case has been registered. We have taken a resolution for a drug-free Mumbai, and strict action is being taken. Our government has been taking continuous action on such activities. I have already ordered the authorities to demolish all units that indulge in the sale of drugs and take strict action on those selling these contraband.”