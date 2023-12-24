Sunday, December 24, 2023
Did TOI make a mistake and publish all photos upside-down on their front page – The truth of the viral photo

TOI published all photos on its first page upside down on 24 December as part of a Colgate ad campaign, which becomes clear in an ad on the next page

OpIndia Staff
Times of India
The inverted images on front page of TOI were part of ad campaign (Images: TOI)
On 24th December, the Times of India readers were amused and shocked as all the images on the print edition’s front page were upside down. The readers shared the photographs of the paper and questioned if it was a mistake or if they were missing something.

Source: X
Source: X
Source: X
Source: X

It turned out that the inverted images on the paper were part of a Colgate campaign. In a post on X, Times of India clarified and said it was clearly mentioned on the first page that it was an ad. The media house wrote, “Many readers have called or written to us pointing out that pictures have been carried upside down on the front page. This is not an error or technical glitch; it is part of an innovative advertisement, which becomes clear when you turn to the next page. We had also prominently mentioned that it was an advertorial on the top page.”

When checked, TOI mentioned it was an ad on the front page.

Source: TOI

The second page contained the Colgate ad with the Hindi tagline “Neend mein ho gaya na ulta-pulta! Neend Bhagao Taazgi Jagao”. It translates to ‘became upside down in sleep, Chase away sleepiness wake up freshness’. It is an advertisement for Colgate MaxFresh toothpaste, which promises freshness.

Source: TOI

While the readers were amused by the “mistake”, in reality, it was an “innovative way” to attract attention.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

