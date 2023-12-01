Friday, December 1, 2023
Updated:

Rape in UP mosque: Maulvi Muntazir Alam arrested for sexual assault of a minor girl who came to learn Urdu at a mosque in Hamirpur

According to the complaint, the 11-year-old girl was raped when she had gone to the mosque along with her younger brother for Urdu classes. When the duo arrived at the mosque, the accused Maulvi Muntazir Alam took the girl inside a room and raped her.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Maulvi Muntazir Alam arrested for raping minor girl who came to learn Urdu at a mosque in Hamirpur
8

In the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Maulvi named Muntazir Alam has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl inside a mosque. The 30-year-old Maulvi used to teach Urdu to the student at the mosque in the Kurara police station precinct.

According to Hamir Sadar Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal, the police received information about the rape of a minor girl on Wednesday (November 29). A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections at the Kurara police station and the accused Maulvi has been arrested. The arrested accused is being questioned. Meanwhile, Inspector in charge Shripraksh Yadav said that accused Muntazir Alam has been booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act in addition to rape charges.

The case was registered on the complaint of the minor victim’s uncle. According to the complaint, the 11-year-old girl had gone to the mosque along with her younger brother for Urdu classes. When the duo arrived at the mosque, the accused Maulvi gave toffees to the victim’s brother and made him sit outside and study. Meanwhile, Muntazir Alam took the girl inside a room in the mosque where he raped the girl.

Upon hearing the victim’s screams students present inside the mosque gathered outside the room and repeatedly knocked. Subsequently, the accused Urdu teacher left the girl go. A bloodied victim somehow reached her home and informed her family members about the crime. The victim’s family was shocked to see the minor in such a state.

According to media reports, accused Muntazir Alam is originally a resident of Kochgarh in Bihar’s Poornia district. He moved to Hamirpur around 4-5 years ago and with the consent of the local Muslims, was appointed as an Urdu teacher at the said mosque.

