The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a racket involved in creating fake certificates on Friday. Three suspects have been arrested from Ghaziabad. This gang has so far generated approximately 7,000 fake certificates using various software and websites.

These certificates primarily include COVID vaccines and birth-death certificates. Not only that, this gang had also distributed 436 franchises across the country, which were involved in fraudulent activities.

The STF revealed, “The apprehended individuals are Mohammad Sahil, Mohammad Jubair, and Riyazuddin. All three are residents of Ghaziabad. Mohammad Sahil is the mastermind. Two of the suspects were caught in Daulatnagar village, and the third was apprehended from Tronica City Tiraha.

From them, a printer, laminating machine, laptop, thumb scanner, webcam, 30 KYC forms, 15 birth-death certificates, 8 fake digital signatures from different hospitals, and 7 fake digital signatures from municipal councils, among other items, were seized.”

ASP Vishal Vikram Singh of the STF stated, “To create birth-death certificates, the government website www.crsorgi.gov.in was used. This gang has created several fake websites similar to this one. During the interrogation, the mastermind Sahil mentioned that we operate these fake websites through software developers in many states. We sell franchises for this purpose.”

The accused admitted to producing Indian birth certificates for individuals entering the country illegally from abroad. Based on these certificates, they obtain proof of residence in India, subsequently acquiring Aadhar cards.

The STF claims that this gang has so far created 6675 fake birth certificates and 224 death certificates. Another suspect, Mohammad Jubair, revealed that they contacted people through WhatsApp, Telegram, and other websites.

Concerns about the creation of fake Aadhar cards have also arisen, prompting the retrieval of information from UIDAI. ASP explained, “There is a suspicion of fake Aadhar cards being created based on the birth certificates. Therefore, information is being sought from UIDAI. This gang used these certificates to benefit from various government schemes and also claimed insurance from insurance companies. The electronic devices seized from the gang will be sent to the forensic lab for examination. In this regard, a case has been registered at the Tronica City police station in Ghaziabad.”