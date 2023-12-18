Monday, December 18, 2023
Updated:

US: Car crashes into parked motorcade of Joe Biden, President unharmed

There was a loud bang and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

ANI
Car bumps into motorcade of US President Joe Biden in Delaware
Joe Biden, security confronting driver of the car, image via The White House
2

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady emerged unharmed following a collision between a car and an SUV, which was part of the president’s motorcade, while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday night.

POTUS and FLOTUS emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time). FLOTUS entered the vehicle first, saying “Happy Holidays” to the pool. POTUS then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.

Before this, in response to a shouted question about why he’s losing to Trump in the polls, Biden says You’re reading “the wrong polls.

Moments after responding, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters. There was a loud bang and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

A man walking by loudly said, “Oh my gosh,” when this happened. Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver. He held his hands up and swiftly shuffled back to the van.

Before the incident, the pool was allowed to wait outside the van on the street corner next to the building housing the campaign headquarters. On a restroom break in the lobby of the building, your pooler could hear people singing a holiday song.

They joined the motorcade, which began rolling at 8:09. Potus arrived at the residence at 8:20 pm. The President and First Lady dropped by their campaign headquarters to have dinner with staff.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

