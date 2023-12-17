The US Capitol has recently been rocked by a porn scandal involving one of the legal aides of Democratic Senator Ben Cardin who has now been fired. As per US media reports, a staffer named Aidan Maese-Czeropski associated with Cardin’s office filmed himself while copulating with a man in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. The scandal came to light on Friday (15th December) after the video was leaked online.

The 8-second graphic video was published by the Daily Caller on Friday. The video was embedded in an article authored by Henry Rodgers, who reported that the video was initially shared in a group chat for gay men in politics. The video appears to show a pair of men copulating in Hart 216, the same room where the 9/11 commission hearings were held and former FBI Director James Comey delivered testimony about Donald Trump in 2017.

After media reports surfaced, the United States Capitol Police initiated an investigation into potential criminal violations when the video started circulating.

Meanwhile, initially, Cardin’s office declined to comment on the video, calling it a “personnel matter.” But on Saturday (16th December), his office confirmed to Politico that Maese-Czropski “is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

A spokeswoman from Cardin’s office told The New York Post, “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Although the Daily Caller which published the graphic video did not identify the two men caught in the leaked video, several conservative outlets identified Aidan Maese-Czropski, Maryland Democrat Senator Ben Cardin’s aide, as one of the participants caught in the obscene video.

NYT reported that Maese-Czeropski, a 24-year-old legislative aide, was accused of posting a video of himself in flagrante delicto with another man on a public X account. His face appeared to be clearly visible, according to The Spectator, which first broke the story on Friday.

Following the reports, Maese-Czropski on Friday, in a cryptic post on LinkedIn, claimed that while “some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement,” he would “never disrespect [his] workplace.” He, however, did not make any reference to the video.

Alleging that he is being attacked for a ‘political agenda’, his post read, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Additionally, on Friday, Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) told the Daily Caller that Maese-Czeropski was the staffer who approached him and said “free Palestine” during an interview with NBC News earlier this week.

While responding to the claims that he yelled ‘Free Palestine’ slogans at a Jewish Congressman in the Capitol hallway, Maese-Czropski noted in his LinkedIn post, “As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.”

Moreover, according to his LinkedIn profile, he has been employed in Cardin’s office since October 2021. Before this role, he served as a field organiser for the Democratic Party in Virginia and worked as a climate researcher for the charity Friends of the Earth.

NYT further reported that Maese-Czeropski had previously featured in an ad for President Biden which earned Biden a shoutout from his mother’s now-deleted X account.

In a November 2020 post, his mother said, “Thank you for including my son, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, in your thoughtful message to everyone who has supported you. He has worked tirelessly with the DNC of Virginia. Congratulations to All!!”

The same year, Maese-Czeropski reportedly wrote on the payment platform Venmo, “I want Joe Biden to spit in my mouth.”

Republican leaders and netizens launched a scathing attack on the Biden administration with many of them re-sharing old “decency” posts by the most powerful couple in the US, Joe and Jill Biden.

Taking to X, Republican George Santos wrote, “Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat. You being gay and having gay s*x NO BODY gives a rats a*s.”

Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat.



You being gay and having gay sex NO BODY gives a rats ass…



No one is perusing a political agenda, we are just disgusted about your VILE behavior as a staffer to a United States… pic.twitter.com/UfHfjTDCj8 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 16, 2023

On December 15 2023 the most vile and unimaginable thing took place in our nations Capitol it was an organized and well planned SexErection.



Our nation will take many years to recover while we open an investigation to get to the “bottom” of these events leading up to the… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 16, 2023

Slamming the Biden government, several netizens shared the couple’s “decency” posts along with obscene pictures of LGBTQ+ activists outside the White House as well as scandalous pictures of Hunter Biden with seemingly minor kids or banned substances.

Jill Biden says vote for decency ..



LMAO !



I guess she means to vote finally for Trump ! pic.twitter.com/O9f7Maqt0c — Jessie has ideas .. (@NorCalHKYplayer) December 17, 2023

Remember when Jill told us decency was on the ballot? The decency…. pic.twitter.com/tBt0ywOc7d — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 17, 2023

Decency is on the ballot in Biden's America. pic.twitter.com/FHROOkvjZz — Hobbit of hyperinflation (@HHyperinflation) December 17, 2023

Hunter Biden the corrupt pedophile and drug and sex crazed manic is playing the victim. This is the decency Jill Biden said she was going to bring back into the WhiteHouse. Arrest him immediately! pic.twitter.com/Nx9BY4X86a — Stuck in New Jersey (@JP61926104) December 13, 2023

Since Joe Biden got into office:



Aidan Maese-Czeropski gay sex tape in Senate building.



Jill Biden invites trashy anti-white drag queen group to perform half naked for White House Christmas video.



Transgender protester invited to White House takes topples photo on the front… pic.twitter.com/IfOnLIcqXj — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 16, 2023

Sharing the old remarks of Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, an American X user wrote, “Democrat Senator Ben Cardin previously ranted about how the US Capitol was a ‘sacred space’ and is ‘so much more’ than a building while comparing J6 to 9/11. Yesterday, video was released of his staffer having gay s*x in this ‘sacred space’.… and what did Cardin have to say?”

Democrat Senator Ben Cardin previously ranted about how the US Capitol was a “sacred space” and is “so much more” than a building while comparing J6 to 9/11.



Yesterday, video was released of his staffer having gay s*x in this “sacred space.”



… and what did Cardin have to say?… pic.twitter.com/9MSAffEUGm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2023

He added, “Besides announcing the staffer was fired, Cardin simply said: ‘We will have no further comment on this personal matter’. So much for this ‘sacred space’!”