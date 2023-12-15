On (Thursday) 14th December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the program Agenda Aaj Tak. In the interview he gave to Rahul Kanwal in this program, he said that the BJP government is committed to bringing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Amit Shah said that CAA is the law of the country and it will certainly be implemented.

We are committed to bringing the UCC: Amit Shah

Rahul Kanwal asked Amit Shah when a nationwide Uniform Civil code was on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and why it is implementing the law state by state. Amit Shah said, “You need not present the UCC in front of the people of India as if it is only an agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. UCC was a mandate given by the constituent assembly to the executive pillar of the country and the parliament. In the directive principles of the state policy in Article 44 of the constitution of India, our constituent assembly had mentioned a few things that it could not implement immediately after independence. Those things are covered in the directive principles of the state policy in Article 44 of the constitution of India. And the Uniform Civil Code is one of those things.”

He added, “It is a whole different story that the Congress party kept it aside due to its vote bank politics. However, the constituent assembly consisted of a majority of Congress leaders only. There were the topmost Congress leaders in the constituent assembly. They only have made this provision. But it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that has been consistently following it up because a common law for citizens from all religions is the prime feature of any state that calls itself to be secular. But the Congress forgot this thing. It painted this issue in a different ideological colour due to its vote bank politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party does not believe in such things.”

Amit Shah said, “Right from 1950 (the Bharatiya Jan Sangh days), our election manifestos include the promise that we will try our best to bring the UCC. Now, you have said that we are bringing it state by state. The Common Civil Code is a huge social and legal change. Everyone’s opinion is needed for it. If one, two, or three states do it, if committees are formed, hearings are done, lakhs of people are heard, and their opinions are taken, then it forms a basis to form the law. Its legal scrutiny is also possible. And I believe that the mature output of this process will automatically be accepted by the whole country. The Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Narendra Modi is committed to bringing the UCC. We will not back out on this issue anywhere.”

CAA is the law of the country: Amit Shah

About the Citizenship Amendment Act, Amit Shah said, “CAA is the law of the country. It is an instrument to do justice to our brothers and sisters from the Hindu faith and the other 6 religious minorities who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries mentioned. I want to assure the people of the country that the CAA is the law of the country and it will certainly be implemented. CAA will not take away anybody’s citizenship.”

CAA देश का कानून है और उसका लागू होना तय है। pic.twitter.com/3lBUhdXREq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 14, 2023

Amit Shah added, “A false propaganda was peddled among the minorities and especially the Muslims in India that the CAA would take away their citizenship. No one’s citizenship is cancelled by the CAA. The CAA is not the law to take away anyone’s citizenship. It is a law that gives citizenship. It will be implemented. You will get to know when it will be implemented. You need not worry. It will be implemented at a proper time and it is a certain thing.”