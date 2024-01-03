Wednesday, January 3, 2024
108 feet long Agarbatti made in Vadodara reaching Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

This special incense stick is made up of 3000 kg of Gir cow dung, 91 kg of Gir cow ghee, 280 kg of Devdar tree wood, 376 kg of Gugal, 280 kg of Tal, 280 kg of Jav, 370 kg of Kopra crush, and 425 kg of Havan materials.

As the “King” is set to return home to Ayodhya, the emotions of the devotees of Lord Ram are running high. Ram Bhakts across the country are doing unique things to express their love and devotion to Lord Ram. A colossal 108 ft long, 3.5 ft wide incense stick (Agarbatti) is being sent to Ayodhya from Vadodara for the Pran Pratishtha (Consecration) ceremony of Ram Mandir on 22nd January. This one-of-a-kind creation, weighing 3500 kgs, stands out for its grandeur.

The visuals of the grand Agarbatti being taken from Vadodara to Ayodhya on a trailer have surfaced online. Around ten tripod stands have been placed to hold the grand Agarbatti. Saffron flags, chants in the glory of Lord Ram and eternal devotion to the supreme deity can be witnessed in the videos showing the journey of the incense stick to Ayodhya.

Vihabhai Bharwad, a resident of Tarsali in Vadodara, has spent the last six months crafting this massive incense stick outside his home. Bharwad’s craftsmanship reflects his dedication to this unique endeavour, having previously created a 111-foot-long incense stick.

This special incense stick is made up of 3000 kg of Gir cow dung, 91 kg of Gir cow ghee, 280 kg of Devdar tree wood, 376 kg of Gugal, 280 kg of Tal, 280 kg of Jav, 370 kg of Kopra crush, and 425 kg of Havan materials.

It is worth noting that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been receiving special offerings from across the world. Back in January 2023, Nepal sent two Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) stones to India’s Ayodhya for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki expected to be placed in the main temple complex of the under-construction Ram Mandir.

Moreover, a massive 620 kg bell from Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu is set to be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The bell, engraved with “Jai Sriram,” will be installed after the temple’s construction wraps up.

An 8-foot-tall gold-plated marble throne has also been sent to Ayodhya by artisans of Rajasthan. According to Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the throne will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

In August 2023, Satya Prakash Sharma, an Aligarh native famous for his handmade locks, crafted a 10 feet high, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5-inch thick lock that opens with a 4-foot-long key that weighs 30 kg for Ram Mandir. Sharma invested his life savings in the endeavour, which cost him approximately Rs 2 lakh, and worked tirelessly for months to make the “world’s largest lock.” An ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Sharma stated that the lock was a labour of love and that his wife Rukmani assisted him in crafting it.

Last year, a Surat-based diamond merchant offered a necklace adorned with over 5,000 American diamonds. This magnificent neckpiece is a generous gift to the Ram Temple.

As the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Temple are going on at a fast pace, the ritual process will continue on a large scale for seven days in Ayodhya, which will start from January 16. The deity of Shri Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) will be consecrated on 22nd January. On January 22, Shri Ram will be seated in his divinely grand temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

