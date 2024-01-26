Friday, January 26, 2024
132 Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi, among 5 Padma Vibhushan recipients, Foxconn CEO awarded Padma Bhushan

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day

(L) Chiranjeevi; (R) Foxconn CEO Young Liu with PM Modi
Former Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, along with four other recipients, including the late social worker and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, was honoured with the country’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, on the eve of Republic Day.

Popular Indian actress Vyjayantimala Bali; actor, film producer, and former politician Konidela Chiranjeevi; and classical Bharata Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam have also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, Indian pop and playback singer Usha Uthup, former Supreme Court justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), and consultant in the department of cardiology Ashwin Balachand Mehta are among the 17 recipients who were given the third-highest honor–the Padma Bhushan.

Khalil Ahamad, Badrappan M, Kaluram Bamaniya, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Naseem Bano, and Ramlal Bareth are among the 110 recipients who have been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest honour.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Taiwanese technology giant Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Young Liu, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on Thursday. Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and a leading global science and technology solutions provider.

As per Foxconn’s official website, Liu is a recognised entrepreneur and innovator with over four decades of industry experience. He has founded three companies– a motherboard company in 1988 known as Young Micro Systems; a northbridge and southbridge IC design company in 1995 focused on the PC chipset and an ITE Tech and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX in 1997.

Foxconn has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing as part of its supply chain diversification from China in an evolved post-pandemic world order.

Megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi has been awarded with Padma Vibhushan. He is regarded as one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees. (ANI)

