Ancient settlement in PM Modi’s birthplace Vadnagar reveals 2800-year history: 1 lakh artefacts unearthed in 8-year excavation, carbon dating to make more revelations

The research conducted collaboratively by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), has unveiled evidence of human settlements existing in this region as far back as 2800 years ago.

Vadnagar Excavation
Vadnagar Excavation (left) PM Modi (right). Image Source: NDTV, OnManorama
Archaeological findings in Vadnagar, Gujarat, indicate human habitation dating back 800 years before Christ, shedding light on the rich historical legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown. The research conducted collaboratively by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), has unveiled evidence of human settlements existing in this region as far back as 2800 years ago. Several compelling images documenting these discoveries have also emerged.

Researchers have said that there are seven cultural phases in the settlement here. Dr Anindya Chakraborty told the media that excavation has been going on here since 2016, so far his team has excavated 20 meters. Chakraborty is a professor of geology at IIT Kharagpur.

Details about the recently unearthed human settlement in Vadnagar have been featured in a scientific magazine. According to researchers, human presence in this region spans various historical periods, including the Mauryan period, Indo-Greek era, Shaka-Kshatrapa rule, Hindu Solankis, Sultani-Mughal influence, and the Gaekwad-British period. Notably, the discovery also includes the identification of a Buddhist monastery within the archaeological site.

According to researchers, the ongoing excavation has established Vadnagar as the oldest continuously inhabited settlement within a single fortification in India. The site has yielded remnants of various precious metals, including gold, silver, iron, and copper objects, providing valuable insights into the enduring history of this ancient locality.

Researchers further assert that carbon dating of the discovered artefacts indicates an age of up to 3400 years. If conclusively verified, this evidence would affirm the continuous existence of civilisation in India for the past 5000 years.

Researchers argue that substantiating this evidence could potentially debunk the notion of the so-called ‘Dark Age.’ In Indian historical discourse, the Dark Age is traditionally delineated between the decline of the Indus Valley Civilisation and the emergence of the Mahajanapada period. This period is characterised by scant information about the events that transpired in the Indian territory, and if the newly discovered evidence is validated, it has the potential to challenge and redefine our understanding of this historical phase.

Researchers have highlighted that India has encountered numerous external invasions over the past 2200 years, a fact substantiated by the excavations in Vadnagar. Reports indicate the discovery of over 100,000 artefacts at more than 30 excavation sites in this area, shedding light on the historical impact of external influences on the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar. Here he used to sell tea at the station with his father in his childhood. From being a small village during the PM’s childhood, Vadnagar has now grown to become a town.

