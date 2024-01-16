On 13th January, a 30-year-old man killed her 60-year-old bedridden mother by strangulation. According to the police, Bineesh killed Lalitha after the latter questioned his drinking habits. The incident took place in Vettiyar under the Mavelikkara police station area in the district Alappuzha of Kerala. The accused was the deceased’s son from her second marriage.

In a statement, police said that after killing her mother, Bineesh rang up her step-sister and informed her that Lalitha was lying unconscious. Her relatives rushed to her place and took the victim to the hospital, where she was declared dead. The doctors informed the relatives that there were red marks on her neck, after which a police complaint was filed.

The police reached the deceased’s house and questioned Bineesh. Initially, he claimed to have left the house in the morning and found Lalitha lying unconscious when he returned in the evening. He further claimed that one of his friends had visited his house and waited for him but returned before Bineesh returned.

The police then questioned his friend, who acknowledged he came to meet Bineesh at around 5:30 PM; however, the doors and windows were shut. When he knocked, someone from inside said Bineesh was not at home. As there was no concrete lead, a special team led by Inspector S Sreejith was formed to collect evidence from the crime scene. They also consulted with the forensic surgeon who had performed the autopsy.

Inspector Sreejith said, “The more clarity we gained in the case, the more it became clear that Bineesh was the prime suspect. Bineesh was taken into custody for interrogation, during which he admitted to killing his mother.

Reportedly, Lalitha had diabetes, due to which her legs had to be amputated in surgery. She was bedridden since then. The accused informed the police that he had reached home at around 4:30 PM in a drunken state and argued with his mother. Bineesh claimed he was fed up with taking care of his mother and thus strangulated her to death in a fit of rage. When his friend arrived at 5:30 PM, he modulated his voice and told him he was not home.