The Brits were furious after an American professor recently suggested that the perfect cup of tea can be brewed by adding a pinch of salt. Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, suggested several measures for the perfect in a recently released book. While some suggestions are normal, others were not so, which created massive outrage in the UK. Now to calm the matters, the US embassy in UK has decided to get involve in the matter, distancing the US from the suggestions by the scientist.

In the book “Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea,” Michelle Francl made several suggestions, some of which are not controversial like using a short and stout mug which will keep tea hot for longer due to its low surface area. She also suggested pre-heating the mug or teapot, using loose leaves instead of teabags, using leaves only once.

However, she also suggested adding warm milk after pouring the tea, adding to an age-old debate in tea brewing. It is notable that tea drinkers are divided in the middle in this topic, some prefers adding milk before pouring the tea, which the others prefer the other way. Francl also said that warm milk should be used to reduce the chance of curdling.

She then went on to suggest adding a small squeeze of lemon juice can remove the ‘scum’ that sometimes appears on the surface of the drink. However, the most controversial suggestion has been to add a pinch of salt, to reduce bitterness of tea. She said that the sodium ion in salt blocks the chemical mechanism that makes tea taste bitter.

The Brits were horrified with the suggestions, that too coming from a country with questionable taste of tea, where most people prefer coffee. “Americans should leave things like this alone, they should stick to fast food and not bother with anything more refined!” said one comment in to the Daily Mail report on the book’s suggestions.

“We are a nation of tea drinkers, and we don’t need any ‘experts’ telling us how to make a brew!” was the sentiment behind the most of the comments. “Like we need help from the Americans on making tea. Who do you think you’re talking to, the French?” said another.

After the Britons objected to the suggestions made in the book, the US Embassy in the UK released a statement on 24 January, saying that the media reports of an American Professor’s recipe for the “perfect” cup of tea has landed America’s special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water.

The embassy said that it can’t ignore that such an outrageous proposal threatens the foundation of the UK-US relationship. They wrote, “Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship.”

An important statement on the latest tea controversy. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HZFfSCl9sD — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) January 24, 2024

The US Embassy in London made it clear that the outrageous proposal to add salt to tea is not the official policy of the US. The statement said, “Therefore we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be.”

It then added, “Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one.”

While the all was well till now, the last line in the statement completely seem to overturn it. The US Embassy in London stated the proper way to make tea is to make it in a microwave, and it will continue to do. The embassy statement said, “The U.S. Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way – by microwaving it.”

It is notable that for tea purists, microwaving tea is the most horrible idea, perhaps even more disgusting than adding lemon and salt to tea with milk.

To further note, lemon tea with salt without milk is quite popular in India, particularly on trains. But this is not the tea the Americans and the Britons are talking about. Michelle Francl suggested adding salt and lemon to milk tea.