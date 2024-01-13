23-year-old Ankit Saxena was brutally murdered in the Raghubir Nagar area of Delhi in February 2018. His father also passed away after three years following the tragedy. Now, his old mother, Kamlesh, is spending her life with the pictures of her deceased husband and son in her house in this neighbourhood which is constantly monitored through CCTV to ensure that no untoward incident takes place there.

Akbar Ali, his spouse Shahnaz Begum and her brother Mohammad Salim were found guilty by the Tis Hazari court in Delhi. Their sentencing is scheduled for 15th January 2024. Akbar and Shahnaz’s minor son is housed in a juvenile penal facility after the occurrence. They murdered photographer Ankit Saxena over an alleged love affair with Akbar and Shahnaz’s daughter Shahzadi. All three are convicted by the court of carrying out the crime with the shared intent to murder. It also held Shahnaz culpable of attacking Ankit’s mother. Their underage accused, who is also a defendant in this case, will go on trial before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A few days ago, an Aaj Tak reporter reached Ankit Saxena’s residence in Raghubir Nagar. According to the article, a large image of a smiling Ankit greeted her while ascending the narrow staircase to the drawing room. A photograph of his father who died during the Covid period was placed next to it. A CTV screen was installed nearby. Ankit’s relative stated, “She lives alone. The issue is complicated. There is a minority settlement nearby. Everyone knows her. We insisted on putting the CCTV. She also has her neighbours. We will handle if any mishap happens.”

When the reporter asked about the incident that took place on 1st February 2018 (the night Ankit Saxena was killed), Ankit’s mother revealed that it was around eight o’clock at night. Her son had come home from work. He went outside after Setting down his bag. She was preparing food. Meanwhile, a boy came running to their house and informed them that Ankit fought with some people in the street. The mother who has now lost her only child responded, “I ran down and saw that our old neighbours were hurling abuses. They were shouting at him to tell them where he had hidden their daughter. My son was repeatedly replying with ‘Aunty, I don’t know about Shahzadi. You call the police. I will stand here.'”

Ankit’s mother disclosed that Shahzadi’s mother attacked her as she attempted to intervene. She started to hit her while uttering abuses. “Ankit came to save me but the girl’s brother and uncle held his hands. Her dad approached from behind and pulled my son’s hair. He bent his neck in my direction and used a meat cleaver to slice his throat in a single and seamless motion as though they had arrived fully prepared for it,” she recounted the shocking event.

Ankit’s mother divulged that she was unaware of her son’s relationship with Shahzadi. She added that the girl had spoken in court on behalf of her family to protect them. Kamlesh’s lawyer Vishal Gusai also confirmed that Shahzadi testified in favour of her family members but eyewitnesses standing on the road conveyed the truth. Notably, the Delhi Police presented the facts in court in a sequential fashion and the court was provided with full disclosure of the murder’s plot. The charge sheet submitted in the case by the authorities made it evident that the murder was planned out. It was also discovered that the girl’s love for the Hindu boy was the reason her family treated her with strictness. Shahzadi’s father used to work as a butcher and the weapon utilised to execute the horrifying crime was also recovered.