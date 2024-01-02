On Monday (1st January), radical Islamic preacher Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan reached Gajraula city in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh to oversee preparations for the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat.’

As per reports, the communal event is scheduled to take place in the first week of February this year at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. When Maulana Tauqeer Raza reached Gajraula, he was welcomed by his fellow co-religionists.

The Islamic hate preacher claimed that Dalits and other ‘marginalised groups’ would participate in the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat.’ He said that efforts would be undertaken to end the atmosphere of hate in the country.

For those who do not remember, watch this video of Taqeer Raza from January 2022.



"I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India"



(9/n) pic.twitter.com/dYfcNNpp8z — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) December 4, 2023

Maulana Tauqeer Raza lamented that all political parties have supposedly distanced themselves from the ‘Muslim society.’ Interestingly, the Islamic preacher who was mouthing platitudes about uniting the Indian society had previously made genocidal speeches against the Hindu community.

During a public meeting in Bareilly in January 2022, he was heard saying, “I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India.”

Maulana Tauqeer Raza was seen issuing veiled threats over the death of two cow smugglers. He had also hinted that Muslims in India could start demanding a separate nation along religious lines.

The radical Islamic preacher had also warned of ‘street fight’ with Hindus over Gynavpai mosque, which has been built atop a Hindu Shiva temples in Varanasi. He had also sided with gangster Atiq Ahmed and falsely blamed Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for his assassination.

Timeline of the proposed ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’

A large congregation of Muslims was scheduled to take place at Ramlila Madian on the 29th Oct this year. Initially, the organisers of the communal event ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’ even succeeded in getting permission from the Delhi police by dubbing it as ‘education about constitutional rights.’

When the police discovered the communal nature of the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat,’ they revoked the permission granted to MSC. The organisers then moved the Delhi High Court, only to be told to re-schedule his event after the Hindu festive season was over.

The event was then rescheduled from 29th Oct to 4th Dec. Delhi police turned down the request, highlighting that it had already granted permission to an organisation named ‘Maha Tyagi Sewa Sansthan’ (which sought NOC two days before MSC).

The organisersyet again moved the Delhi HC, following which the court asked the MCD and the Delhi police to provide a date that is convenient for organising the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat.’ As such, the event was postponed to 18th December, 2023.

But it was deferred yet again after the organisers failed to provide a written assurance to the Delhi Police about the safe and smooth conduct of the event. ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’ is now scheduled to take place in first week of February 2024.