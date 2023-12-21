Maulana Tauqeer Raza, known for his contentious remarks, has sparked controversy again. This time, he has declared his intention to launch a fight on the streets over the disputed structure at Gyanvapi. On the Mathura and Kashi issue, he said that Muslims are not ready to lose any mosque now, no matter how many surveys someone conducts. He also described the Supreme Court’s decision on Ram Mandir as dishonest. Tauqeer made this statement on Monday (18th December) in Delhi.

According to reports, on Monday, a Muslim panchayat was held at Aiwan-e-Ghalib Hall in Delhi. This panchayat was called by the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC). Speaking at the same event, Tauqeer cited his faith and said, “After Babri mosque, it is enough. We showed patience with Babri. We will not show any patience with Gyanvapi. Inshallah, this battle will be fought on the streets.” Calling lawyer Mehmood Pracha on stage, Tauqeer described him as a fighter in the court, and announced his desire to take to the streets with his supporters.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza did not stop here. He further said that Muslims have to show that they will not tolerate it. Tauqeer also mentioned the disputed structure of Ayodhya in the same speech. He said, “Now we say that our faith is above the court because we have once seen the dishonesty of the court.”

Maulana Tauqeer Raza also said that because of the patience of Muslims on the disputed structure Babri, they were considered cowardly. Provoking people, he said that if Muslims do not become restless, then like Babri, Gyanvapi will also be taken away.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza further said, “After Gyanvapi, the mosques of Mathura and Badaun will be taken away from Muslims. Jama Masjid will also be attacked in the coming time. Somewhere Muslims will have to stand up and speak their mind.” In the end, citing his ‘experience’, Tauqeer said that he felt that this was not a time of speeches but a time of pain for the people present in the meeting. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of dividing the people to rule the country.