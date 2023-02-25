Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the founder of the Islamic party Ittehad-e-Millat, has courted controversy once again with his remarks. Commenting on the deaths of two cow smugglers in Bhiwani, Tauqeer Raza said that now either the country will run as per the law or by the stick, but our sticks are also not weak. Further, he also demanded a ban on Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Addressing a press conference in Bareilly, Tauqueer Raza said, “The incident took place in Bhiwani on 16 February 2023, but we were silent. Our children were falsely accused and murdered. When the accused are supported in meetings and mahapanchayat itself, we feel that these murders and mob lynchings have become normal.”

Further, the controversial Islamic cleric said, “The way the PFI was banned, VHP and Bajrang Dal should be declared as terror outfits and ban them.”

Invoking Mahabharata, Raza called PM Narendra Modi Dhritrashtra and said that the PM is not doing anything about the Duryodhanas and Dushasans in India. He also warned of another Mahabharata in present-day India.

The controversial history of Maulana Tauqeer Raza

This is not the first time that the cleric has courted controversy through his incendiary remarks. Last year, while addressing a crowd of 20 lakh Muslims in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the radical Islamist brazenly threatened Hindus in India that the day Muslims’ rage flares, they would have nowhere to escape.

“I see the anger within my Muslim youths and I am afraid that the day this anger bursts out, the day I lose control over them… I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India”, said the Islamic leader, while displaying his extreme hate for the Hindus.

Earlier, after the government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the radical Islamist had brazenly urged for a bloodbath in the country if CAA is not repealed. “We are Allah wale, what we say it happens, there will be blood bath Inshallah”, the Islamic leader had said while admonishing PM Modi for bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).