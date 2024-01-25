A day after the Varanasi District Court allowed to make the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi structure public, the report released by the Hindu said that the study and survey of the structure strongly suggests the existence of a substantial Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

This was revealed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, while giving details about the ASI study to the media. It is notable that the court had asked ASI to give hard copies of the report to both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

Reading from the ASI report, Jain quoted, “The pillars and plasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically. For the enlargement of the mosque and constructing sahn, parts of preexisting temple including pillar and plasters were reused with little modification”. This means that pillars of an existing Hindu temple were used in the construction of the mosque, Jain explained.

The report further states that the carvings on the pillars and stones make it clear that they were originally parts of a Hindu temple, which was demolished to construct the mosque. “Minute study of the pillars and pilasters in the corridor suggests that they were originally part of the pre-existing Hindu temple,” ASI says.

OpIndia has accessed relevant pages of the report, which states that it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure. The study states that for the reuse of pillars in the existing structure, vyala figures carved on either side of lotus medallion were mutilated and after removing the stone mass from the corners that space was decorated with floral design. This observation is supported by two similar plasters still existing on the northern and southern wall of the western chamber in their original place.

Central chamber and entrance

The pre-existing structures noted in the report included the Central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure in existing structure, Western chamber and western wall, reuse of pillars and plasters of pre-existing structure in the existing structure, inscriptions on the existing structure, Arabic and Persian inscription on the loose stone, Sculptural remains in cellars, etc.

As per the ASI report, the Hindu temple had a big central chamber and at least one chamber to the north, south, east and west respectively. Remains of three chambers to the south and west still exist but the remains of the chamber to the east and any extension of it could not be ascertained physically, as the area is covered under a platform with stone flooring.

It states that the Central chamber of the pre-existing structure forms the central hall of the existing structure. This structure with thick and strong walls, along with an architectural components and floral decorations was utilised as the main hall of the mosque. Animal figures carved at the lower ends of decorated arches of the pre-existing structure were mutilated, and inner part of dome is decorated with geometric designs.

Main entrance to the central chamber of the temple was from the west which was blocked by stone masonry, says the report. This entrance was decorated with carvings of animals and birds and an ornamental torana. This large arched gateway had another smaller entrance. Figure carved on the lalatbimba of this small entrance has been chopped off. A small part of it is visible as most of it is covered with bricks, stone and mortar which were used to block the entrance.

Talking about the Western wall of the existing structure which was clearly a part of a Hindu temple, the ASI report states that Eastern half of the western chamber still exists whereas the superstructure of western half has been destroyed. This chamber was also connected with north and south chambers through a corridor accessible from its north and south entrances respectively. Remains of this corridor in the northwest side came to light on removal of garbage and debris.

The western wall of the existing structure is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple, the ASI report categorically states. This wall, made of stones and decorated with horizontal mouldings, is formed by remaining parts of western chamber, western projections of the central chamber and western walls of the two chambers on its north and south. Central chamber attached to the wall still exists unchanged whereas modifications have been made to both the side chambers, the report states.

All these chambers had an opening in all the four directions. Decorated arched entrances of central, north and south chambers towards west have been blocked. The arched openings of north and south halls were converted into steps leading to the roof. Steps made in arched entrance of the north hall are still in use. Steps made in arched entrance of the south hall were blocked by stone masonry at some later date, however one can still enter from roof.

Inscriptions

The ASI report also gives details of the instructions found in the structure that proves the existence of a Hindu temple. During the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and pre-existing structures. A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 estampages were taken. These are, in fact, inscriptions on the stones of the pre-existing Hindu temples, which have been re-used during the construction/ repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts, as per ASI.

ASI says that that the reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure suggest that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in construction/ repair of the existing structure. Three names of deities such as Janardhana, Rudra, and UmeSvara are found in these inscriptions.

ASI further states that terms such as Maha-muktimarfapa mentioned in three inscriptions is of significance.

Talking about the inscription on Loose Stone found in the structure, ASI said that they contain recorded of a construction of the mosque in the 20th regnal year of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb corresponding to year 1676-77. This inscription also recorded that in the year 1792-93 CE, the mosque was repaired with sahan, etc.

ASI said that the inscriptions on the loose stones matches with contents of the biography of Emperor Aurangzeb, Maasir-i-Alamgiri, which mentions that Aurangzeb “issued orders to the governors of all the provinces to demolish the schools and temples of the infidels (Jadu-Nath Sarkar (tr.) 1947, Maasir-i-Alamgiri, pp. 51-52). On 2nd September, 1669 “it was reported that, according to the Emperor’s command his officers had demolished the temple of Viswanath at Kashi” the ASI quotes.

Study of cellars

The report then says that a series of cellars were also constructed to the east to create additional space and a large platform in front of the mosque for accommodating large number of people for prayers. It states that pillars from earlier temples were reused while making cellars in eastern part of the platform. A pillar decorated with bells, niches for keeping lamps on all four sides, and bearing an inscription of Sarhvat 1669 (corresponding to 1613 CE, January 1, Friday) is reused in cellar N2.

Sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil in cellar S2, ASI report says.

Nature and Age

Talking about the nature of the earlier structure, ASI said that the existing architectural remains, decorated mouldings on the walls, karna-ratha and prati-ratha of central chamber, a large decorated entrance gate with torana on the eastern wall of the western chamber, a small entrance with mutilated image on lalatbimba, birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is remaining part of a Hindu temple. Based on art and architecture, this pre-existing structure can be identified as a Hindu temple, it categorically mentions.

The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure, the ASI report says.

The report concludes by saying that based on scientific studies/ survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure.