On 24th January, the Varanasi District Court allowed to make the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report public. The hard copy has to be provided to both sides, as per the court order.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “Today, the court heard both sides and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI’s report will be provided to both sides. The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report.”

#WATCH | Gyanvapi case | Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, says, "The court listened to both sides today. After hearing both sides, an agreement was reached that a certified copy of ASI's report be made available to both sides. As soon as the court passes… pic.twitter.com/q5E1hWL2oS — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

“The court listened to both sides today. After hearing both sides, an agreement was reached that a certified copy of ASI’s report be made available to both sides. As soon as the court passes the order, our legal team will apply for the certified copy…”

Advocate Harishankar Jain pointed out that arguments were made against making the report public. He said, “A lot of objections were raised that do not make the (ASI) report public…Today, the Court heard both sides and decided to make the report available to both parties. The report will be made public and everyone will get to know what is in the report.”

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh | On the Gyanvapi case, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, says, "A lot of objections were raised that do not make the (ASI) report public…Today, the Court heard both sides and decided to make the report available to both parties. The report will be… pic.twitter.com/8R82t201GH — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Earlier on January 16, the Supreme Court allowed an application of Hindu women petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of ‘wazukhana’ of Gyanvapi mosque where the ‘Shivling’ was found and maintaining hygienic condition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of ‘wazukhana’ shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the apex court.

Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports cleaning of the ‘water tank’, which has remained sealed on apex court’s orders for nearly two years.

The area of ‘wazukhana’ was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of the ‘Shivling’.

A structure, claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was found in the mosque premises on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The ‘Wazu’ area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslim parties in the case since the Hindu parties claim that ‘Shivling’ has been found in that spot, however, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

(With inputs from ANI)