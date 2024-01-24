In Ayodhya, on Monday (22nd January 2024), the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama was performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. On this occasion, VIPs from India and abroad were present in the temple premises. On the other hand, the people’s enthusiasm in Ayodhya city was at its peak. People from every corner of the country revered Lord Rama in different ways and forms. The OpIndia team on the ground spoke to some of these people.

Iqbal Ansari ran away hearing about Munnan Khan and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

When there was a day left for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram, OpIndia posed some questions to Iqbal Ansari, a second-generation litigant of Babri Masjid, in the court. He was giving an interview to the media near Shri Ram Hospital. Iqbal described Ayodhya as a city of brotherhood and said that there would never be a Hindu-Muslim dispute. In the meantime, we asked ‘What do you have to say about Munnan Khan, whom the family members of the karsevaks are accusing of wearing a police uniform and firing bullets?’ Iqbal Ansari became uncomfortable after hearing our question and said, “We do not know all that.”

In the meantime, we asked the next question ‘If it is a matter of brotherhood, then should Muslims not show brotherhood at Shri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura?’ After this question, Iqbal Ansari started running away with fast steps. We kept repeating our questions over and over as we walked with him. Iqbal entered an iron door inside Shri Ram Hospital. The police security personnel accompanying him stopped us from going ahead.

Sardar Gurmeet and Nihang Sukhdev feel lucky to get Ayodhya Darshan

OpIndia met Sardar Gurmeet Singh and Nihang Sikh Sukhdev in the Nayaghat area on the Pran Pratishtha day. Both of them came from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. They said that they are very happy with the construction of Ram Mandir and their Ayodhya visit during this time is their good fortune. According to Gurmeet, the Hindu-Sikh brotherhood has always existed and due to that, the Sardars have also set up langar in Ayodhya. The two also claimed that there was a wave of happiness in Punjab with the consecration of Lord Ram in the Ram Mandir.

Sardar Gurmeet and Nihang Sukhdev Singh. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

We asked what they had to say about those conspiring to create a rift between Hindus and Sikhs. To this Sardar Gurmeet Singh replied, “These are the people who lose elections. The losers keep doing some mischief. Not all people are the same. Some are traitors too.”

‘I don’t know about him, I am Ram Bhakt Akhilesh Yadav’

We met electrician Akhilesh Yadav near Ram Janmabhoomi before the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir. He was working as a lighting technician in the welcome pavilion of Lord Rama. Akhilesh Yadav is a resident of Milkipur area on the outskirts of Ayodhya district. Describing himself as a staunch Ram Bhakt, Akhilesh said that he is very happy with the construction of the temple. He also chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. When we asked him about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, we said, “We don’t know about him.”

Ram Bhakt Akhilesh Yadav. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Ram Bhakt farmers distributed sweets in Ayodhya

At Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, we saw some people gathered near a truck. When we went closer, we found a group of farmers distributing jaggery and sweets to the devotees who were coming there. The truck carried a banner called ‘Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti’. It also had a picture of Chandra Mohan as the national president. The people distributing sweets introduced themselves as patriot Ram Bhakt farmers.

When we asked them about the so-called farmers’ agitation that surrounded Delhi, they said, “Only they know about themselves. We have nothing to do with them.” Farmers were also shouting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ along with the devotees. The team had come from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts to distribute jaggery and sweets.

Farmers distributing sweets to devotees

Actors from every state performing Ramkatha

In Ayodhya’s Tulsi Udyan, we saw artists from different states on a theatrical stage. All of them were playing roles related to Ramkatha in some form or the other. In this, the artist from Karnataka playing the character of Ravan chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and then Hanuman warned the enemies of Lord Rama by showing the mace. Among the Rajasthani artists, women showed the struggle of Goddess Sita and how she would have lived in Ashok Vatika. Bhutta Khan, an artist from Rajasthan, identified himself as a devotee of Lord Ram. He claimed to receive widespread respect in the bustling city of Ayodhya, which is teeming with millions of followers of Lord Ram.

Artists from Karnataka. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Artists hailing from Haryana shared their belief that Lord Bajrang Bali bestows a unique grace upon their state, attributing the success of wrestlers winning medals to this divine favour. Additionally, artists from Haryana showcased their versatility by presenting various forms of Lord Ram. They emphasized the inclusive nature of their teams, comprising individuals from every caste within Hindu society. These diverse teams collaboratively work, share meals, and foster an environment free from discrimination. Notably, a common sentiment expressed by teams from all states was the collective acknowledgment of affording the highest respect to women artists by devotees.

Muslim artist Bhutta Khan

21-year-old Rajyavardhan walked Ayodhya from Ujjain Mahakal temple

While our OpIndia team explored the Tedhi Bazar area in Ayodhya, we encountered a young man briskly walking towards the city. When asked, he introduced himself as Rajyavardhan Singh Sisodia. Rajyavardhan revealed that he commenced his journey on foot from his hometown of Ujjain on 13th December 2023, driven by a deep sense of devotion. Encouragement from his family fueled Rajyavardhan’s commitment to the pilgrimage. Adorned with a saffron flag on his back, Rajyavardhan expressed his earnest desire to get the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Rajyavardhan came on foot from Ujjain. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Currently enrolled in a management course, Rajyavardhan aspires to pursue a career as an IAS officer in the future. When questioned about potential challenges on his journey, he asserted that the strong presence of law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh has deterred criminals, ensuring a safe passage. Rajyavardhan passionately stated that he is willing to be at the forefront, even risking his life, whether it be in the present or future, to serve Lord Ram with unwavering dedication.

60-year-old Harishchandra pulled the chariot of martyr karsevaks from 200 KM

In the vicinity of Ramghat in Ayodhya, the OpIndia team encountered an elderly man adorned in saffron, identified as Harishchandra Vishwakarma, aged around 60. Harishchandra shared that he embarked on a journey to Ayodhya, pulling an iron chariot from the Rae Bareli district. Harishchandra, despite sustaining an injury to one of his legs, has organised his sustenance and rest within the confines of his chariot. Notably, the chariot bears depictions of the Kothari brothers who were shot dead in 1990 on the orders of the Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government. Harishchandra Vishwakarma shared that he commenced his journey from Rae Bareli a month ago, and upon arriving in Ayodhya, he sensed not only the fulfilment of his pilgrimage but also a sense of accomplishment in his life.

Harishchandra Vishwakarma pulled a chariot with pictures of martyr karsevaks. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

In addition to these events, bhandaras (community kitchens) were arranged at various locations, where food was distributed without any bias or inquiries about individuals’ identities. The collective chant of ‘Bhagwan Ram Ki Jai’ echoed harmoniously as people joined their voices in unison. Notably, numerous individuals were observed strolling through the streets, attired as characters from the Ramayana era.