Saturday, January 27, 2024
HomePoliticsAmidst rumours of Nitish Kumar breaking 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, BJP calls a meeting of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Amidst rumours of Nitish Kumar breaking ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, BJP calls a meeting of party MPs and MLAs

Nitish Kumar's rumoured departure from the opposition's I.N.D.I. bloc would be a severe blow to an already collapsing opposition unity after Mamata Banerjee's TMC opted to go solo in Bengal and AAP announced to do the same in Punjab.

OpIndia Staff
(Image: Mint)
2

A political turmoil has engulfed Bihar as speculations are rife that JDU supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to jump ship again breaking his alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Amidst the rumours of Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA fold after abandoning RJD, the BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday (27th January) in Patna.

As stated by BJP state unit chief Samrat Choudhary, the meeting will discuss the party’s strategy for the general elections. When asked about reports that the BJP is reuniting with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Choudhary said, “No such thing has been discussed at our level.”

On Friday, January 26, BJP leaders hinted at Kumar’s alleged discussions with senior party leaders. Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi, a prominent BJP leader, told reporters, “No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed.”

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “In Thursday night’s meeting, the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections was discussed. As far as Nitish Kumar or JDU is concerned, the doors in politics are not always closed, if the door is closed then it can also open. Politics is a game of possibilities, anything can happen. Whatever decision will be taken by the central leadership will be acceptable.”

As reported earlier, the BJP is reportedly ready to form government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United and other parties in the NDA. It is also speculated that Sushil Kumar Modi may become deputy chief minister.

Congress calls meeting of party MLAs in Bihar

Notably, Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has also convened a meeting of party MLAs and former lawmakers in Purnea at 2 PM on Saturday. He further refuted that the meeting had anything to do with recent political happenings in the state.

“Yes, all Congress MLAs (present and former) and senior party leaders are meeting in Purnea tomorrow to discuss preparations related to the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi when it enters Bihar on January 29,” Khan said in a statement.

IAS-IPS reshuffle in Bihar amidst political upheaval

On Friday, the Bihar government transferred 22 IAS officers, 79 IPS officers, and 45 Bihar Administrative Service officers.

According to a statement from the general administration department, Patna Collector Chandrasekhar Singh has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat as a special secretary. IAS Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the IG (Prisons), has been appointed Patna’s new collector. IAS Senthil K Kumar, previously the Principal Secretary (Home Department), has been appointed as the next Principal Secretary of the Planning Department.

According to the Home Department’s transfers, new SPs have been posted in over a dozen districts. Begusarai, Jehanabad, Arwal, Navgachia, Saharsa, Purnea, Khagaria, Bagaha, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Munger, Sheikhpura, and Siwan are among the cities with new SPs.

Reports say that Nitish Kumar has scheduled a legislative party session for Sunday (28th January). Nitish Kumar’s solo attendance at the Republic Day event at Raj Bhavan on 26th January, sans his deputy Tejashwi Yadav by his side, led to further speculations about a festering feud between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Nitish Kumar, once known as ‘Sushasan Babu’, has over the recent years turned into a “Paltu Kumar” who shifts sides at convenience. The JDU leader’s political trajectory reflects Bihar’s political dynamics.

Nitish Kumar’s rumoured departure from the opposition’s I.N.D.I. bloc would be a severe blow to an already collapsing opposition unity after Mamata Banerjee’s TMC opted to go solo in Bengal and AAP announced to do the same in Punjab.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNitish Kumar RJD
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sharia-ruled Saudi Arabia marks historic shift: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allows liquor sale in the kingdom after 72-year ban

OpIndia Staff -

Baloch activists say Pakistan government’s ‘Death’ squads have left Baloch mothers helpless

ANI -

United Nations Agency’s staff involved in 7th October terrorist attack on Israel: UNRWA terminates contracts of accused employees after Israel’s charge

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC judge accuses another judge of acting for political party for staying probe in fake caste certificate case and tells CBI to ignore...

ANI -

‘Tera Ram bachane ayega kya?’: Mira Road violence intensifies as Hindus celebrating Pran Pratishtha attacked with stones; Hussain, Akhtar booked

Siddhi Somani -

Airbus partners with Tata Group to set up India’s first helicopter final assembly line in the private sector, to make H125 civilian helicopter

OpIndia Staff -

Nearby structures demolished but Lal Khan’s ‘Mazar’ near Ayodhya junction remained intact due to fear of ‘Jinn’, locals say the entire jungle grabbed in...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Amid a new episode of political turmoil in Bihar, the Maha Gathbandhan govt likely to end and Nitish Kumar may return to NDA: Read...

Gopal Tiwari -

International Court of Justice asks Israel to prevent killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, refuses to order ceasefire

OpIndia Staff -

“Father said it was male-dominated job…”: India’s first female elephant-keeper after being named for Padma Shri

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com