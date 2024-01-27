A political turmoil has engulfed Bihar as speculations are rife that JDU supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to jump ship again breaking his alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Amidst the rumours of Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA fold after abandoning RJD, the BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday (27th January) in Patna.

As stated by BJP state unit chief Samrat Choudhary, the meeting will discuss the party’s strategy for the general elections. When asked about reports that the BJP is reuniting with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Choudhary said, “No such thing has been discussed at our level.”

On Friday, January 26, BJP leaders hinted at Kumar’s alleged discussions with senior party leaders. Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi, a prominent BJP leader, told reporters, “No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed.”

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “In Thursday night’s meeting, the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections was discussed. As far as Nitish Kumar or JDU is concerned, the doors in politics are not always closed, if the door is closed then it can also open. Politics is a game of possibilities, anything can happen. Whatever decision will be taken by the central leadership will be acceptable.”

As reported earlier, the BJP is reportedly ready to form government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United and other parties in the NDA. It is also speculated that Sushil Kumar Modi may become deputy chief minister.

Congress calls meeting of party MLAs in Bihar

Notably, Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has also convened a meeting of party MLAs and former lawmakers in Purnea at 2 PM on Saturday. He further refuted that the meeting had anything to do with recent political happenings in the state.

“Yes, all Congress MLAs (present and former) and senior party leaders are meeting in Purnea tomorrow to discuss preparations related to the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi when it enters Bihar on January 29,” Khan said in a statement.

#UPDATE | Bihar Congress CLP leader Dr Shakeel Ahmed Khan has called a meeting of Congress MLAs in Purnia, Bihar at 2 pm tomorrow.#BiharPolitics — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

IAS-IPS reshuffle in Bihar amidst political upheaval

On Friday, the Bihar government transferred 22 IAS officers, 79 IPS officers, and 45 Bihar Administrative Service officers.

According to a statement from the general administration department, Patna Collector Chandrasekhar Singh has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat as a special secretary. IAS Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the IG (Prisons), has been appointed Patna’s new collector. IAS Senthil K Kumar, previously the Principal Secretary (Home Department), has been appointed as the next Principal Secretary of the Planning Department.

According to the Home Department’s transfers, new SPs have been posted in over a dozen districts. Begusarai, Jehanabad, Arwal, Navgachia, Saharsa, Purnea, Khagaria, Bagaha, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Munger, Sheikhpura, and Siwan are among the cities with new SPs.

Reports say that Nitish Kumar has scheduled a legislative party session for Sunday (28th January). Nitish Kumar’s solo attendance at the Republic Day event at Raj Bhavan on 26th January, sans his deputy Tejashwi Yadav by his side, led to further speculations about a festering feud between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Nitish Kumar, once known as ‘Sushasan Babu’, has over the recent years turned into a “Paltu Kumar” who shifts sides at convenience. The JDU leader’s political trajectory reflects Bihar’s political dynamics.

Nitish Kumar’s rumoured departure from the opposition’s I.N.D.I. bloc would be a severe blow to an already collapsing opposition unity after Mamata Banerjee’s TMC opted to go solo in Bengal and AAP announced to do the same in Punjab.