The authorities in Bihar’s Purnia district have solved the murder case of a 15-year-old girl who apparently ‘committed suicide’ and arrested Mohammad Tayyub and Nazir Khan for killing her. Tayyub had brought his friend Nazir Khan from Delhi and went to Purnia along with him where he called her girlfriend, proceeded to slit her throat and suspended the dead body on a tree.

Notably, her family members had registered a complaint with the authorities suspecting murder after the corpse was discovered. According to the investigation, she had a romantic relationship with Mohammad Tayyub. Interestingly, he was supposed to be in Delhi but electronic evidence showed his location in Purnia. Everyone was stunned when the police connected the dots and made the case public after 17 days of intense probe.

The incident transpired in the Amour police station area. The body of the girl was found hanging from a tree on the morning of 28th December in Haripur ward number 5 here. Her family believed that she was killed per the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by OpIndia. Now, the perpetrators have been taken into police custody as the cops have exposed the entire criminal conspiracy.

As per the media accounts, the two travelled to Purnia on 27th December and Mohammad Tayyub told the victim to meet them in a field at night. He carried out the horrible deed and returned to Delhi the next day. People were not even aware of his presence there.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family denied the allegations of suicide and lodged a police complaint against Mohammad Tayyub who is also from the village. It was uncovered that he was in Purnia when his device location was investigated based on the accusations. The police nabbed the two culprits and interrogated them after which the entire incident was revealed.

Girl was putting pressure on him for marriage

Mohammad Tayyub claimed that his girlfriend was forcing him to marry her. He then devised a thorough plot to remove her from his life. He sliced her neck due to which no one believed that she ended her own life. The police are now inquiring whether she was sexually assaulted or not.