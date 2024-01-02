On Tuesday (2nd January), the BJP embarked on its 20-day pilgrimage named ‘Luv-Kush yatra’ from its office in Patna (Bihar) to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh.

The 20-day yatra will coincide with the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on 22nd January 2023. It must be mentioned that Luv and Kush were the sons of Lord Ram and Maa Sita.

The yatra was flagged by BJP (Bihar unit) President Samrat Choudhary. It will cover important districts connected to Lord Ram such as Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Valmiki Nagar, Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, Nawada, Nalanda, Buxar and Ayodhya.

The BJP has invited the Heads and representatives of several Hindu organisations. The party will also conduct public meetings and havans as they travel to the town of Ayodhya.

While speaking to The Indian Express, BJP (Bihar) Vice-President Saroj Patel said, “The Luv-Kush community is grateful to PM Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya temple construction and for giving due respect to them. The yatra is just a way to express gratitude to the Central government and also pay respect to all important places connected with Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.”

Patel added that two raths are being used for the yatra, each equipped with a havan kund. He emphasised that people will be educated about the history of various religious sites such as Janki Sthan, Punaura Dham and Valmiki Ashram during the pilgrimage.

In political terms, the word ‘Luv-Kush’ is used to describe an alliance between the Koeri (Kushwaha) and Kurmi castes in Bihar. According to the census data, they constitute about 7% of the State’s population and are believed to be the support base of Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.