Tension has gripped Mira Road as the Islamist threat continues to loom in the area in Mumbai after a mob attacked a group of Hindus holding a rally on the day of Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January.

BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Bharat Jain met the Mumbai Police Commissioner on 23rd January to complaint about the Islamist hate that continues to prevail in Mira Road despite action taken by the government.

She has said that Islamists have set up barricades in the area on their own to block Hindus from passing through the area.

Moreover, Jain has alleged that Islamists have been demanding to see the Aadhar Cards of the Hindus wanting to pass through the area.

“We told the Commissioner that if a simple family along with its women is carrying the flag of their religion then it is their right,” the BJP MLA said.

“If someone says that this firecracker will not be allowed here, the person is pushed, spit on, vomited on, women are dragged and beaten and then it is said that ‘Will your Ram come and save you?”You will have to say Allah-Hu-Akbar only then we will spare you’. This is about snatching our freedom, this is anti-democratic. We will not tolerate. Secondly, a barricade has been put up, if we want to pass we will have to show our Aadhar Card. What kind of democracy is this? There are no such areas that are mine and yours. This is what we approached the Commissioner about,” Jain said.

She also added that the Commissioner has given orders for the barricades to be removed from the concerned area in Mira Road. “We have told them that if barricades are not removed in 24 hours then we will return again and we will remove the barricades ourselves and we will pass from there. Then we will see whose area it is,” she said.

In a strong message, the BJP MLA said, “We are tolerant, not cowards.” When asked about viral videos where Islamists are threatening by saying that they only need 10-15 minutes time, she added that yes such messages are going viral. “We are such a big number. Give us 5 minutes, that much itself is enough for us,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police has issued a note asking all group admins to take note that no forwards, jokes or videos related to clashes should be forwarded on social media to maintain communal harmony.

“Cops to take action against group admins, if this order is violated,” the police has said.

A bulldozer action followed on 23rd January razing down the illegal shops in Naya Nagar area.

“Illegal structures and encroachments were razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the police,” the Maharashtra government said.

A case was registered at Naya Nagar Police Station regarding the incident that took place on January 21 in the Nayanagar Police Station area of Mira-Bhainder, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate area, said the police.

(With inputs from agencies)