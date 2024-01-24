Wednesday, January 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHow Muslims had planned to not let Hindus enter ‘Muslim area’, demanded Aadhaar cards:...
News Reports
Updated:

How Muslims had planned to not let Hindus enter ‘Muslim area’, demanded Aadhaar cards: What BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Jain revealed

Jain has alleged that Islamists have been demanding to see the Aadhar Cards of the Hindus wanting to pass through the area.

OpIndia Staff
Mira Road, Mumbai
Islamist mob attacked Hindus taking out Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession in Mira Road, Mumbai (Image: SS from viral videos)
22

Tension has gripped Mira Road as the Islamist threat continues to loom in the area in Mumbai after a mob attacked a group of Hindus holding a rally on the day of Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January.

BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Bharat Jain met the Mumbai Police Commissioner on 23rd January to complaint about the Islamist hate that continues to prevail in Mira Road despite action taken by the government.

She has said that Islamists have set up barricades in the area on their own to block Hindus from passing through the area.

Moreover, Jain has alleged that Islamists have been demanding to see the Aadhar Cards of the Hindus wanting to pass through the area.

“We told the Commissioner that if a simple family along with its women is carrying the flag of their religion then it is their right,” the BJP MLA said.

“If someone says that this firecracker will not be allowed here, the person is pushed, spit on, vomited on, women are dragged and beaten and then it is said that ‘Will your Ram come and save you?”You will have to say Allah-Hu-Akbar only then we will spare you’. This is about snatching our freedom, this is anti-democratic. We will not tolerate. Secondly, a barricade has been put up, if we want to pass we will have to show our Aadhar Card. What kind of democracy is this? There are no such areas that are mine and yours. This is what we approached the Commissioner about,” Jain said.

She also added that the Commissioner has given orders for the barricades to be removed from the concerned area in Mira Road. “We have told them that if barricades are not removed in 24 hours then we will return again and we will remove the barricades ourselves and we will pass from there. Then we will see whose area it is,” she said.

In a strong message, the BJP MLA said, “We are tolerant, not cowards.” When asked about viral videos where Islamists are threatening by saying that they only need 10-15 minutes time, she added that yes such messages are going viral. “We are such a big number. Give us 5 minutes, that much itself is enough for us,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police has issued a note asking all group admins to take note that no forwards, jokes or videos related to clashes should be forwarded on social media to maintain communal harmony.

“Cops to take action against group admins, if this order is violated,” the police has said.

A bulldozer action followed on 23rd January razing down the illegal shops in Naya Nagar area.

“Illegal structures and encroachments were razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the police,” the Maharashtra government said.

A case was registered at Naya Nagar Police Station regarding the incident that took place on January 21 in the Nayanagar Police Station area of Mira-Bhainder, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate area, said the police.

(With inputs from agencies)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla idol carved out of 2.5 billion years old black granite stone from Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -
“The stone is 2.5 billion years old. The rock is highly durable and resistant to climatic variation and will sustain thousands of years in this subtropical zone with minimum maintenance,” Dr Venkatesh said.
News Reports

Bengal: ED raids absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence in Sandeshkhali in PDS scam case

ANI -
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan's residence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case.

‘Vessels of friendly countries welcome’: Maldivian Foreign Ministry confirms Chinese ‘research’ vessel heading to the archipelago for docking

Bharat Ratna awarded posthumously to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur a day before his 100th birth anniversary, PM Modi welcomes the decision

As Western media maligns India over Ram Mandir, here’s how Greece reclaimed churches turned into mosques under Ottoman rule

Balbir Singh, first ‘Karsevak’ to attack Babri dome converted to Islam to atone for demolition: Karsevaks dispel long-running lie of Islamist-leftist media

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com