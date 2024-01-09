After several conflicts and legal fights dating from the Mughal period to the present day, the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated on January 22, 2024, in the temple built on his birthplace. On this occasion, the atmosphere around the country has turned jubilant.

In such circumstances, Hindus worldwide are remembering the Ram supporters who gave their lives from the times of Babar to the times of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ram Bahadur Verma, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur area, was among these unheralded heroes. Ram Bahadur Verma was shot on October 30, 1990, while engaged in Kar Seva, and died 2 months later. OpIndia visited Ram Bahadur Verma’s home and obtained information about their life since Ram Bahadur’s martyrdom.

The residence of martyr Ram Bahadur Verma is located in Jaisinghpur police station area, Sultanpur district. The name of his village is Sartejpur. The distance between Sartejpur and Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi is around 60 kms. As we arrived at Ram Bahadur’s residence, we found his elder son Kali Sahay Verma outside the village. According to Kali Sahay Verma, his father died at the age of 48, leaving behind an ill wife and six children. These six children include two daughters and four sons. Everyone was unmarried back then.

Jairam Verma, son of Ram Bahadur Verma

Ram Bahadur Verma’s family is predominantly agricultural, and farming is their primary occupation. Kali Sahay, his oldest son, is currently the village in charge. Kali Sahay has been crippled in one limb since childhood due to polio. His house is currently in disrepair, with peeling plaster visible everywhere.

Mother played the role of father after the death of Ram Bahadur

Ram Bahadur Verma’s oldest son Kali Sahay was about 20 years old at the time of his father’s martyrdom. According to Kali Sahay, receiving the news of his father’s death sparked a slew of problems at home. However, Ram Bahadur’s wife, Chandravati, controlled herself to protect her children’s future. Kali Sahay additionally acted as an elder brother, educating his younger brothers and sisters and arranging their marriages while doing chores such as crushing sugarcane. Kali Sahay Verma described the time as the most challenging for his family.

Kali Sahay

The wife of the deceased Kar Sevak Ram Bahadur was already ill. Later, she contracted cancer. The family spent a significant amount of money on her therapy. Chandravati, unfortunately, passed away in 2016 after a long illness. She was around 73 years old at the time of her death. Ram Bahadur’s family is still striving to recover from the tragedy.

Ram Bahadur was shot with a bullet in the head

Kali Sahay Verma informed us that his father was a staunch follower of Lord Ram and Bajrang Bali. Every Tuesday, Ram Bahadur went to the adjacent Hanuman temple. Every full moon day, he would ride his bicycle to Ayodhya. When Karseva began in 1990, Ram Bahadur offered food and lodging for Karsevaks from all across the country.

In the end, on October 25, 1990, Ram Bahadur gathered a group with several of his acquaintances and marched to Ayodhya. Ram Bahadur told his wife on his way to Ayodhya that he might not be able to return. “Take care of the children,” Kali Sahay added, with tears in his eyes, “Lord Shri Ram was more dear to my father than his wife and children.”

Kali Sahay further stated that his father was familiar with all of the paths to Ayodhya that the police officers stationed on the main roads were unaware of. After hiding in the fields, Ram Bahadur and his companions arrived in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990. Kali Sahay says that his father was walking in front of the group. It is said that Ram Bahadur Verma began ascending the dome after the Kothari brothers. Meanwhile, shots were fired on orders from Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ram Bahadur was gravely hurt by the bullet and he collapsed to the ground.

Fought for life for 2 straight months

The son of martyr Ram Bahadur also stated that his father had bullet holes all over his body. Kali Sahay believes his father was fired upon by a chopper. One of these bullets struck Ram Bahadur in the head, knocking him out and causing him to fall into the crowd. Fellow Kar Sevaks helped the unconscious Ram Bahadur, and admitted him to Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, after four days with no news of Ram Bahadur’s search, his wife and boys began searching for him in Ayodhya. After extensive searches, Ram Bahadur was ultimately found in Shri Ram Hospital in severe condition. He was admitted there for around 12 days. Ram Bahadur was taken to Lucknow Medical College after his condition deteriorated significantly. Ram Bahadur’s family members managed to travel to Lucknow with him. His therapy began here, but he died about two months later, on the 3rd of January 1991.

Used to take Ram’s name even in an unconscious state

Kali Sahay was in Lucknow Medical College in 1990, where he was looking after his father. He explained that fluid had most likely accumulated in the brain as a result of the shrapnel strike to Ram Bahadur’s head. Because of this, Ram Bahadur frequently fainted. Kali Sahay asserts that his father would recite Ram-Ram in the hospital, even while unconscious. Finally, after his death on January 3, 1991, the body was transported to his hometown of Sartejpur.

People had showered flowers on the dead body

Recalling the year 1990, Kali Sahay said that many times more forces had gathered at the time of the funeral than what were deployed in the area before his father’s march to Ayodhya. During this period, many types of administrative restrictions were imposed on the movement of people, but despite this, thousands of people attended the funeral. On January 4, 1991, members of the Hindu organisations had taken out a tableau of Ram Bahadur’s dead body in the entire area on which people showered flowers. The next day, on January 5, his funeral took place in front of an ancient temple in the village.

Father accepted Mulayam Singh’s challenge

Kali Sahay Verma considers Mulayam Singh Yadav to be his most dangerous enemy. He said that Mulayam Singh orphaned him. Ram Bahadur Verma’s family is also overjoyed with the establishment of the Ram temple. He says his father’s sacrifice is something of value now. According to Kali Sahay, in 1990, Mulayam Singh Yadav had given a challenge that even Parinda could not be killed in Ayodhya, but his father not only accepted this challenge but also won by losing his life.

Kali Sahay Verma mentions the removal of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992, as an inspiration for the Kar Sevaks, who were killed in 1990. Ram Bahadur’s family members also want to participate in the Pran Pratishtha program, which will take place on January 22, 2024.

Ram Bahadur’s Samadhi still inspires everyone

On January 5, 1991, Ram Bahadur was cremated at the same location where his memorial now stands. The family members of Ram Bahadur Verma themselves erected this monument. Every year on January 3, Hindu organisations assemble here and recite Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa. Aside from this, on other festivals, Ram Bahadur’s family members gather here to honor him with devotion.

However, due to lack of land around this monument, there is a problem in gathering of people. The family members of Ram Bahadur have appealed to the administration and government to find a permanent solution to this problem. They also want that a memorial to Ram Bahadur and other martyrs should be built in the Ayodhya Ram temple and people should be told about their sacrifice.