On 14th January, in a candid and hard-hitting interview with OpIndia’s editor-in-chief, Nupur J Sharma, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, talked about the aftermath of the 7th October massacre and the broader Israel-Palestine conflict. The conversation addressed some of the most contentious issues amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and shed light on Israel’s position. Hassan-Nahoum also responded to the international criticism Israel has been facing following the declaration of war on the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Harrowing details of the massacre

The deputy mayor described the gruesome details that the Israeli forces uncovered in the aftermath of the 7th October terrorist attack by Hamas. She said, “The depravity of everything that happened that day… decapitated babies is just one of the worst things that first responders found that has been documented. We found burnt babies with a baby in an oven. We found raped women. We found mutilated children.” She stressed the brutality of the attacks while dismissing the claims that Israel was exaggerating the violence to blame Hamas.

On Israel’s actions against Hamas

Responding to the questions about the military action initiated by Israel in Gaza and the civilian casualties, she emphasised the role of Hamas in perpetuating violence. She said, “Hamas can have peace now, today, in five minutes. Bring back our hostages. That’s all they need to do.” She highlighted that in 2005, Israel withdrew from Gaza, but the Palestinian leadership missed the chance for peace. She said, “They could have turned [Gaza] into Dubai, and instead they turned it into Beirut,” while criticising the choices made by Palestinian leadership.

Accusations of an ‘Open-Air Prison’

While addressing the accusation that Israel has turned Gaza into an “open-air prison”, Hassan-Nahoum countered with the details of the efforts made by Israel to provide aid to the economy in Gaza through work permits. She pointed out that those who received Israeli aid turned it into reconnaissance for terrorist activities; she said, “If we put down our arms, we would have a Jewish genocide. If they put down their arms, we would have peace,” while highlighting the stark choices facing in the region.

Gratitude towards India and a call to Egypt

The Deputy Mayor expressed her gratitude towards the support that India has provided primarily in the aftermath of the 7th October terrorist attack. She said, “I want to thank our friends in India… I’m very grateful that you see the truth, you have moral clarity about what really went on here.” Furthermore, she urged Egypt to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. She suggested that Egypt should open its borders to refugees and improve its vetting process to prevent terrorist infiltration.

