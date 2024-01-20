Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday, 20 January, issued an advisory to all media platforms asking them to refrain from publishing fake news related to Ram Mandir and the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In a statement, the ministry said that it has overserved that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages related to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order.

Therefore, the ministry has issued advisories to all media platforms asking them to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content linked to or about Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya that may be “false, manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order”.

The advisory further invited attention to the relevant provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In regard of the laid down codes, “newspapers, private satellite TV channels and publishers of news and current affairs on digital media are advised to refrain from publishing/telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country,” the statement said.

Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, the social media platforms have been advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information which can be false or manipulated.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on Monday, 22nd January.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on 18 January. The idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, while a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.