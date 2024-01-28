Sunday, January 28, 2024
After flop ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign, Congress comes up with ‘Donate for Nyay’ – Rahul Gandhi signed T-shirt for donation of Rs 670

Speaking on the matter during a press conference, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said, "Those who donate ₹67,000 or more will get a 'Nyay Kit' which will contain a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker."

Rahul Gandhi
Congress will give Rahul Gandhi's signed t-shirt to everyone who donates Rs 670 or above to Donate For Nyay campaign (Image: NDTV Profit/KindPNG)
1

After a “not so successful” crowdfunding campaign under the tag “Donate For Desh“, Congress launched a new fundraising campaign “Donate For Nyay” on 27th January. The campaign aims to collect donations from supporters in the name of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started on 14th January. Interestingly, anyone donating Rs 670 to the campaign will get a T-shirt signed by Rahul Gandhi as a reward.

While smaller donations will fetch just a T-shirt, anyone donating Rs 67,000 or above will get a complete kit. Speaking on the matter during a press conference, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said, “Those who donate ₹67,000 or more will get a ‘Nyay Kit’ which will contain a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker. For anything that one donates, he or she will get a letter signed by Rahul ji and a certificate of donation.”

According to Congress’s crowdfunding website donateinc.net, over 2.47 crore has been raised for the “Donate For Nyay” campaign

Interestingly, when the Donate For Desh campaign was launched, there were several anomalies in the campaign. The grand old party failed to register top TLDs for the campaign resulting in major goof-ups. While donatefordesh.org redirected to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s donation page, donatefordesh.com redirected to OpIndia’s donation page making a mockery of Congress.

It appears that Congress has learnt from its previous mistakes as the top TLDs for Donate For Desh redirect to the correct websites.

Rahul Gandhi is on “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” which will cover 6,700 km across the country. It is the second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

