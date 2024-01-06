On Friday (5th January), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a statement after its team, along with CRPF, and journalists was attacked and their vehicles were targeted in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. In its statement, the probe agency said that a violent mob comprising 800-1000 people attacked the ED team with CRPF, with an intention to cause death. It added that the attackers were carrying sticks and stones.

“As officers with the assistance of CRPF Personnel were trying to pursue to get door opened even by trying to contact the concerned person. At the time, his mobile location indicated that he was inside this house. Thereafter, ED team was taken by surprise that within half an hour, crowd /mob of around 800-1000 persons marching towards them with weapons in their hands such as lathis, stones, bricks etc. and gheraoed the ED officials and CRPF personnel. Suddenly, they started attacking the ED officials and CRPF personnel and started pelting stones and brick at them and attacked the officers as well as CRPF personnel (27 in Nos in two premises) with stones/lathis / hands (using physical force) and also raising/shouting slogans against the ED officers and the Central Government,” the ED said adding that the attackers also damaged ED’s vehicles.

The probe agency added that the mob is suspected to be instigated by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates. It further informed that three of its officials had been injured in the mob attack and admitted to hospital for treatment. In addition to injuring the on-duty ED officials, the violent mob also stole their laptops, mobile phones, wallets, cash and other belongings.

“ED officials while discharging their duties were badly attacked by crowds (suspected to be instigated by Sahajahan Sheikh and his associates). Three officers have suffered grievous injuries as the mob has marched towards the ED officials with an intention to cause death. They are receiving medical attention at the hospital. Other officers had to escape from the place of the incident without conducting search to save their lives as the mob became very violent and even chased the officials so as to deter the officials from performing their official duty. The Mob also snatched/robbed/stole the personal/official belongings of the ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc,” the ED statement reads.

Meanwhile, ED had made the requisite complaint to jurisdictional Police for registration of FIR and necessary action against culprits.

Taking to X on Friday, the probe agency posted, “ED was conducting searches on the three premises of Sahajahan Sheikh, Convenor of TMC, North 24 Parganas in case of PDS scam of West Bengal. During the searches. On one of the premises, ED team with CRPF personnels was attacked by 800-1000 people with an intention to cause death as these people were carrying weapons such as Lathis, stones & bricks. In this incident 3 ED officials have been grievously injured. Injured ED officials are being admitted to hospital for treatment. Violent mob also snatched/robbed/stole personal/officials belongings of ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc. and badly damaged some of the ED vehicles.”

Notably, other than ED officals, it was reported that a journalist was also attacked by the violent mob on Friday. As reported earlier, a news correspondent of News18 Bangla was also attacked. His car was also damaged and the camera of the journalist crew was also broken by these goons. Due to the assault by Shahjahan Sheikh’s supporters on the ED officials, the planned raid on the TMC leader could not be completed.

Public Distribution System Scam

On 26th October, ED raided the residence of West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in Kolkata in connection to a corruption case related to ration distribution. Mallick is a senior TMC leader serving as the forest minister of Bengal. Previously, he held the food minister portfolio. In response to the raid, CM Mamata Banerjee strongly criticised the central agency and accused the BJP-led government at the centre of using such actions as part of a “broader strategy” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, Mallick’s daughter Priyadarshini reportedly deposited Rs 3.37 crores in her bank account after the 2016 demonetisation. Being a school teacher, she draws an annual salary of 2.48 lakhs. During ED’s interrogation, she claimed to have earned the money as tuition fees. Furthermore, ED found a deposit of Rs 4.3 crores in the IDBI bank account of Mallick’s wife, Mandipa. ED arrested Mallick over an accusation of laundering Rs 95 crores using shell companies.