The Yatra of Janjati Suraksha Manch recently arrived in Dantewada from Narayanpur to safeguard tribal culture and customs. Former MLA Bhojraj Nag, who is leading this yatra, has stated that people who convert to Christianity will not be allowed to reside in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

According to a Bhaskar report, the former MLA said that Sanatan Dharma is in danger. People coming from outside are making the locals fight against their own. Religious conversion is widespread in Bastar in the name of education and health. He added that those who have converted to other religions from Hinduism should not be eligible for tribal reservations.

Notably, the Janjati Suraksha Manch travelled from Jagdalpur to Geedam in Dantewada. This Yatra received a warm welcome at the intersection in Haram Para. Social workers Om Soni and Santosh Sahu, as well as members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, as well as Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami, were among the many in attendance. Former MLA Bhojraj Nag, who was conducting the yatra at the time, lashed out at the conversion conspiracies allegedly being undertaken by missionaries in the region.

​

In his address, Bhojraj Nag stated that a massive conspiracy is being hatched against Sanatan Dharma. It is now time to respond appropriately to the adversaries of Sanatan Dharma. “In the same way that Lord Shri Ram conquered Lanka with the monkey army and destroyed demonic domination, we are reaching out to all of society in every district and spreading awareness to save Sanatan. We are going to expose the conspiracy against Sanatan,” Bhojraj said.

According to the former MLA, Bastar is a fifth schedule area. The locals are dedicated to preserving their culture, heritage, and religion. If the administration makes no provision to safeguard Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it should be amended. Bhaskar reported that a large number of people have congregated at the Mata Danteshwari Temple to raise concerns about the same.

Meanwhile, Bhojraj Nag declared that he would not allow the conspiracy against Hindu gods and goddesses to succeed. He added that such missionaries who come to convert local tribals to Christianity “come from outside, eat our food and work against our religion. Such missionaries will no longer allowed to stay in Bastar.”