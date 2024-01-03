On Tuesday (2nd January), Ghaziabad police arrested a person named Mohammad Wasim for spreading hatred in society. A video of Mohammad Wasim of Ghaziabad had gone viral on social media in which he was seen using derogatory language and issuing threats to the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was booked on 23rd December by Kotwali Masuri police station under the Ghaziabad police commissionerate (rural zone) under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. He has been on the run since then. Now he is arrested.

In this viral video, Mohammad Wasim was interacting with a media person. During this interaction, he said, “We are Muslims. Will he (Yogi Adityanath) finish all the Muslims? His 90 generations cannot eliminate us. Has Yogi landed from the skies?”

The reporter then asked him, “Has Yogi not ended hooliganism in the state?” Answering this, Mohammad Wasim said, “Yogi himself is a goon. Yes, I am saying this. Register a case against me. Yogi himself is a goon. See his history. See his records. See FIRs against him. My name is Mohammad Wasim. I live in the Masuri village in the Ghaziabad district.”

"योगी खुद गुंडा है…!



हम मुसलम!न है…उसकी तो 90 नस्लें भी हमें खत्म नहीं कर सकतीं"



नाम – मोहम्मद वसीम ,

निवासी – मसूरी , जिला गजियाबाद



प्रिय यूपी पुलिस यह व्यक्ति खुलेआम प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री को अपमानजनक शब्दों से संबोधित कर रहा है।



धारा 294 के तहत इसका माकूल इलाज किया जाए

Then the reporter asked him, “The 2024 general elections are approaching. What is the public opinion?” Answering this, the accused said, “Do you have the courage to ask questions to the Prime Minister?”

The reporter asked Mohammad Wasim about the performance of Yogi Adityanath on the completion of his six years in power, to which he replied, “He has done a great job. All he has done is Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim. We were developing from 1947 to this time.

The police sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar of the Masuri police station in the Ghaziabad district took cognizance of this viral video and registered an FIR against the accused. He was evading the arrest for many days. On 2nd January, a team from the Masuri police station apprehended him. In a video, he was seen in police custody.

Mohammad Wasim is booked under sections 153A and 295A of the IPC. A copy of the FIR is with OpIndia.