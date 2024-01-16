On Tuesday, January 16, the Supreme Court allowed the cleaning of the ‘wazukhana’ inside the disputed Gyanvapi mosque where the ‘Shivling’ was found on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey. The area of ‘wazukhana’ was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of the Shivling.

On January 2, an application was filed in the Supreme Court by the Hindu petitioners seeking direction from the District Magistrate of Varanasi for cleaning the entire area of ‘wazukhana’ of Gyanvapi mosque where the Shivling was found and maintaining hygienic condition.

The application said fish in the water tank died between December 12 to 25, 2023 and due to the same, there is a putrid smell emitting from the tank.

“Since there exists Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, is currently amid dead fish which is hurtful to the sentiments of the devotees of Lord Shiva,” the application stated.

The application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said fish in the water tank have died and due to the same, there is a putrid smell emitting from the tank.

It is further submitted that the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages the mosque in the Gyanvapi complex is responsible for the condition of fish due to which they have died.

“In case, the fish would have been transferred as requested by District Magistrate, Varanasi the present unfortunate situation would have not occurred,” the application said while seeking direction to clean ‘wazukhana’.

‘Wazukhana’ is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz. On May 16, 2022, the Shivling was discovered within the disputed Gyanvapi edifice. The Shivling was reportedly discovered after the water inside a pond-like well, which is used as Wuzukhana by Muslims, was pumped out of it. The area of ‘wazukhana’ was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of what was said to be a ‘Shivling’.