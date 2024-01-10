Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Hindu man Borun Ghosh hacked to death in Bangladesh post-poll violence, Islamists suspected in targeted attack

According to local police, Borun Ghosh was an activist and supporter of the ruling Awami League (AL) party candidate Tahzeeb Alam Siddique Sami who lost the election for the Jhenaidah-2 constituency. Independent candidate Nasser Shahrear Zahedee was declared the winner in that seat.

Borun Ghosh
Borun Ghosh. Image Source: BD News
A 42-year-old Hindu man, Borun Ghosh, was hacked to death in Bangladesh on Tuesday (9th January) night in a suspected case of post-electoral violence against minorities in the country. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the Ghoshpara area of Jhenaidah district, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected for a fifth term.

Shahin Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of the Sadar Police Station said that “an activist of AL has been hacked to death by ‘miscreants'”. While the motive is still unknown, the manner of the targeted killing indicates it was likely a hate crime against Hindus.

Sami confirmed that Borun campaigned for him and was one of his party workers. He condemned the murder and demanded immediate police action. Locals said Borun was ambushed, dragged out of his home and attacked with sharp weapons leading to his death due to excessive bleeding. One of his legs was amputated in this attack. Locals rushed Borun Ghosh to the Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital after the attack, but doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Mir Abidur, an additional superintendent of police said, “I cannot say whether Barun was actively involved in politics. However, we have started the investigation.” However, various leaders of the Awami League confirmed that he was politically active. District Awami League Vice-President Abdul Khalek said that Borun was a supporter of Tahzeeb Alam Siddique Sami.

According to Kanak Kanti Das, a joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League party unit, Borun’s elder brother Arun Kumar Ghosh is a local leader of the opposition Workers Party. Meanwhile, Binoy, a leader of the Jhenaidah District Puja Celebration Council, said that the Awami League had organised a protest procession in town to demonstrate against Borun’s murder.

Attacks on religious minorities, especially Hindus, are unfortunately common in Muslim-majority Bangladesh with Islamist groups regularly targeting temples, priests, monks and homes in rural areas. While Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government has cracked down on extremist forces, violence against minorities continues around important national events.

Borun’s murder closely mirrors previous anti-Hindu attacks to spread fear and intimidate minority communities. The Hindus in Bangladesh expect stringent measures to curb violence and ensure the safety of minority citizens who overwhelmingly voted for the secular Awami League.

