Jan Man Survey: PM Narendra Modi seeks direct feedback from the people. Read how you can share feedback on performance of the Modi government

The winnability of any government depends on how far it gained success in bridging the gap between voters’ expectations and the government’s deliverables. With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 around the corner, the Modi government has started the “Jan Man Survey” to gauge its performance among the voters and strengthen its preparations for the crucial elections keeping “people’s aspirations and their feedback” at the centre.

What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years?



This is how you can share your feedback about the Modi government, New India’s progress, the performance of your local MPs, and issues that concern or drive you to the polling booth:

The feedback can be submitted through the official Narendra Modi App which is available both for Android and IOS users. To discard frivolous feedback, it asks the user to log in which can be availed through multiple ways including a Mobile number, google, or Facebook. It seeks basic details like E-mail ID, user name, and number to authenticate genuine feedback. The users submitting feedback through the App can also Volunteer by checking the box available in the bottom left corner.

After creating their Profile, users can submit their submissions on key parameters on which voters tend to judge the performance and governance of any government.

Here are samples of some questions you can give feedback on

Q1) How do you rate the overall performance of the Modi government?

Users can move the slider to submit their responses with the extreme left placement of the slider represents an excellent performance while the rightward movement of the slider denotes a lesser positive response to the query.

Q2) Do you feel more optimistic about the future compared to the past?

Q3) What is your opinion on India’s growing stature in the World?

The government has also sought sector and department-wise feedback to go into the granular expectations and how far the government has lived up to meet those expectations.

Q4) It includes 12 fields including Infrastructure creation, Affordable Healthcare, Employment Opportunities, Farmer Prosperity, Corruption Free Governance, National Security, Economy, Women Empowerment, Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Law and Order, and Urban Development.

Q5) Have you personally benefited from any of the welfare schemes of the Modi government?

Q6) MP Performance and Accessibility

Q7) Are you aware of your MP’s initiatives?

Q8) Are you satisfied with your MP’s work?

Q9) Is your MP popular in your constituency?

Q10) Name the three most popular BJP leaders in your constituency.

Q11) Rate your Satisfaction with the condition of the following in your constituency: Roads, Power, Drinking Water, healthcare, Education, Ration related Issues, Job Opportunities, Law and Order, Cleanliness

Q12) Which issue is a prime factor for you while voting?

Q13) Do you intend to vote for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Q14) Will you be interested in becoming a Viksit Bharat Ambassador?

After completing the survey, you can share invite links with your family and friends to share their feedback about the Narendra Modi government at Centre, your local MP along with issues that concern voters.

Additionally, users can also join a 100-day challenge in which volunteers will be given rewards for completing certain tasks like sharing the initiatives undertaken by the Modi government.