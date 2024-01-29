Japan announced late on Sunday (28th January) that it would restrict additional financing to the United Nations agency for Palestinians in Gaza. This comes at the time when the organisation is investigating allegations that its staff was involved in the 7th October attack on Israel.

Japan is “extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel” and has “strongly urged UNRWA to investigate in a timely and comprehensive manner,” according to a foreign ministry statement.

“In response, Japan has decided to suspend additional funding to UNRWA for the time being while UNRWA conducts an investigation into the matter and considers measures to address the allegations”, the statement added.

“At the same time, Japan will continue to make persistent and active diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and to calm down the situation as soon as possible by providing support to other international organizations,” added Japan.

United Nations officials have encouraged countries, particularly big donors like the United States and Germany, to reconsider financing UNRWA suspensions. Japan is the agency’s sixth largest donor, according to UNRWA data for 2022.

Following Israel’s allegations against UNRWA staffers, around six Western nations have suspended their funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The agency was created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949.

The Western nations that have so far taken action against the UN body include the US, the UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, and Finland.

Notably, on Friday (26th January), UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini revealed that Israel has accused a dozen UNRWA staffers of being involved in the 7th October terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. He added that the agency has terminated the contract of these employees and launched an investigation into this case.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also pledged an urgent independent examination of UNRWA. He has also called with donor countries to “guarantee the continuity” of the agency for the sake of “the desperate populations” it assists.

However, Israel has pledged to cease UNRWA operations in Gaza following the war against Hamas and after links of UNRWA emerged with the terrorist organisation.