Ahead of the much-awaited inauguration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the Narendra Modi-led central government has declared a half-day holiday for all government employees on January 22 to enable them to watch the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Thursday, January 18, read that all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India would remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 enabling employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha.

Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the… pic.twitter.com/9xTPwSx3Ga — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

5 states declare a holiday on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

It may be noted that earlier in the day, it was reported that five states have declared a holiday on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January. All education institutes will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on the day and liquor shops will be closed too.

Other states implementing a holiday for education institutes on the day include Madhya Pradesh, which declared 22nd January a dry day. Goa has declared a holiday for schools and government employees.

In Chhattisgarh, all government and private schools and colleges will remain closed. In Haryana, schools will remain closed and liquor consumption will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay has reportedly written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging them to declare 22nd January as a national holiday.

The Ram Mandir inauguration and Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January is set to be the global event of the century. From Ayodhya to New York to Paris, grand celebrations have been planned across cities in the US, France and Canada. The event has already captured the attention of the entire world.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has outlined plans for events in several countries. Grand programmes will be organized in over 50 countries worldwide. The consecration ceremony will be live-streamed from these locations.

According to the VHP, there are 160 countries worldwide where people follow the Hindu faith, and various programmes are being conducted in these countries. Preparations are being made for live streaming of the procession, havan puja, Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Pran Pratishtha programme in the temple.

The consecration ceremony, according to Indian standard time, will take place at around 12.30 PM on January 22. Notably, the five people allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple include PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and two chief priests of the temple.