Sunday, January 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Police pull down Hanuman flag fluttering at 108 feet in Mandya after complaint...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Police pull down Hanuman flag fluttering at 108 feet in Mandya after complaint by some people, protesting villagers lathi-charged

Last week, youngsters of Keragodu village erected a 108-foot pole and hoisted a saffron flag bearing the image of Lord Hanuman near a Ram temple with permission from the village Panchayat. However, some villagers did not like this and complained about the matter

OpIndia Staff
People protest over removal of Hanuman flag.
People protest against removal of Hanuman flag. (Source: News 18 Kannada)
12

Protest over the removal of the Hanuman flag by police on 27th January night in Karnataka’s Mandya district has led to major tension in the area. Last week, youngsters of Keragodu village erected a 108-foot pole and hoisted a saffron flag bearing the image of Lord Hanuman near a Ram temple with permission from the village Panchayat. However, some villagers did not like this and complained about the matter.

The people insisted that they had raised the flag in concert with one another, but the authorities refused to listen to them. A protest broke out when the village panchayat took down the flag. The police employed lathi-charge to drive the locals out after they continued to resist. Hindus had been gathering there since the previous evening and on 28th January the environment grew more intense.

The residents charged that certain individuals were attempting to politicise the matter. The villagers gathered on the place as the panchayat officials arrived to remove the flag. They held a demonstration against the government and chanted “go back” slogans. Meanwhile. security was stepped up in view of the escalating issue. The flag was taken off by the cops and people have been revolting against Congress MLA Ravi Kumar since then. His banners were broken. The agitators have called for a bandh (shutdown). Stores were voluntarily closed down in opposition. People began preparing food on the main thoroughfare and utilised the banners of Ravi Kumar to light a fire.

People wanted to hoist the flag while the police wanted to hoist the tricolor on the pole which led to the dispute. Some have accused the politician of being behind the whole affair. Workers of Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) were also present there and are persistently demonstrating as well as calling for the saffron flag to be hoisted again. Pictures of women confronting the administration and crying devotees also surfaced. People are very angry with the local MLA.

Mandya Superintendent of Police claimed that the chief executive officer (CEO) Sheikh Tanveer Asif of the Gram Panchayat made the decision to pull down the flag and the inhabitants of the village objected to it. According to the CEO of Mandya District Panchayat, the trust had asked for authorisation to put up a pole to fly the flag of the country. Permission to fly the national flag on government property was granted in accordance with protocol, but thereafter a saffron flag was raised in its place which has been taken down legally and everything is under control.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Andra Pradesh: Man presumed ‘dead’ after a burnt body was found in his agriculture field calls family several hours later, here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoes unity and progress, talks about nurturing spirit of ‘Dev se Desh’ with Lord Ram’s inspiring legacy

OpIndia Staff -

Just wait for a few days: Himanta Biswa Samra reiterates that Rahul Gandhi uses ‘body double’, vows to expose name

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Two-year-old child brutally attacked by stray dogs in Barabanki during Republic Day celebrations, over 40 wounds on his body

Shraddha Pandey -

Maldives: Ruckus breaks out in Parliament, ruling MPs irritate Speaker with trumpets, engage in physical fight

OpIndia Staff -

Mortar mixed with blood of Hindu warriors used in making the first wall of Babri Masjid: Story of Raja Mahtab Singh, who sacrificed his...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pakistan: Movement against Baloch genocide and enforced disappearances “fragrance of the revolution”, says Mahrang Baloch

ANI -

Karnataka: People collect over 4 lakhs for contractor who was fined for illegal quarrying after he found stone for Lord Ram’s idol, BJP to...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

UP police nab Irshad and two others for threatening to destroy Ram Mandir in a viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Conspiracy hatched by Congress to appropriate leadership of I.N.D.I. Alliance: JDU’s KC Tyagi explains Nitish Kumar’s decision to leave the opposition bloc

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com