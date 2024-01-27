On Friday (26th January), the Kerala High Court directed the immediate suspension of two officials after a derogatory stage show targeting the Indian government was organised by them at the court auditorium on the occasion of Republic Day.

The two officials were identified as court keeper Sudheesh PM and Assistant Registrar Sudhish TA of the Kerala High Court. The Kerala High Court highlighted that the decision of their suspension was taken by the Chief Justice in the public interest.

“(They) should be suspended from service pending enquiry and disciplinary action, in the matter relating to derogatory content and criticism against the Government in the stage show performed at the High Court Auditorium during the Republic Day Celebrations, 2024,” it noted.

Kerala High Court suspends two officials for staging a drama containing remarks against the Prime Minister as part of Republic Day celebrations.



Citing "derogatory content and criticism against the Government in the stage show", HC suspends the officials.

“The suspension shall take effect with immediate effect. They shall return government properties held by them, if any, including the Identity Card issued to them,” the court added.

“They will be paid during the period of suspension the subsistence allowance and other allowances admissible as per the relevant rules in practice during the period of suspension,” it further pointed out.

The Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to conduct a detailed enquiry into the derogatory stage show organised at the High Court auditorium by the two officials.

The Registrar (Vigilance) has been asked to submit a report on the matter at the earliest. “Registrar (Administration) is directed to furnish a detailed explanation as to the circumstances in which the above said incident took place,” the Kerala High court directed.