The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has written to Ease My Trip CEO Nishant Pitti seeking his assistance in fostering positive relations between the two countries in the wake of a diplomatic row over derogatory comments made by Maldivian politicians, public figures against India, Indians, and PM Modi.

“It is with a heavy heart that MATATO acknowledges the regrettable and derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms. These individuals, now suspended from their roles, do not reflect the sentiments of Maldivians in general. MATATO extends its sincere apologies for the hurt caused by these remarks,” the letter read.

Emphasising that they treat Indian counterparts not just as business associates but as brothers and sisters, the letter read, “Tourism stands as the lifeblood of the Maldives, contributing over two-thirds of our GDP and providing livelihoods to approximately 44,000 Maldivians who work directly in the tourism sector. The potential adverse impact on tourism holds the power to unleash severe repercussions on our economy, affecting the lives and well-being of many.”

“In response to recent social media exchanges, MATATO feels compelled to underscore the paramount importance of fostering positive ties with all countries, especially our South Asian neighbours,” it further added, referring to the uncharitable comments against India passed by some Maldivian politicians, who were later suspended.

“The Indian market remains an indispensable force in the success of the Maldivian tourism sector, providing vital support to guest houses and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that depend on the influx of Indian visitors. Together, we can ensure the continued growth and prosperity of both our nations,” it further said.

Asking Nishant Pitti to resume flight bookings to Maldives, the association said, “In conclusion, MATATO humbly seeks your assistance and support in fostering positive relations and dispelling any misunderstandings that may have arisen and reopening EaseMy Trip flights to Maldives.”

In the wake of derogatory comments made by some Maldivian politicians against India and PM Modi, Ease My Trip, an Indian online travel company, suspended all flight bookings to Maldives.

The development was confirmed by the company’s CEO Nishant Pitti on X (formerly Twitter). In a tweet, he stated, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

“Embark on a journey with EaseMyTrip to discover the enchanting beauty of Ayodhya and the pristine allure of Lakshadweep! Immerse yourself in rich culture and breathtaking landscapes. Say no to Maldives bookings and explore the wonders of Ayodhya and Lakshadweep,” he further added.