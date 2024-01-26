The Mira Bhayander region in Mumbai continues to remain in tension as the Islamists irked by the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya continue to attack the Hindus in the region. In a novel incident reported from the Bhayander area, two Islamists identified as Mohammed Hussain Shami Mohammed Sheikh and Akhtar have been booked for pelting stones at Hindu community people who were celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony nearby.

FIR copy of the incident has been obtained by OpIndia in which the complainant mentioned that the accused persons barged into the event on 22nd January that was organized at the local level to celebrate the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony and pelted stones at the participants. The accused persons are also said to have abused the Hindu faith and Lord Ram.

The accused persons have been booked under sections 153A, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. As per the complaint, the accused persons also pelted stones at other Hindus who were conducting a peaceful rally in the Mira Bhayander region.

“We had organized a small event to celebrate the Hindu ceremony and were donating food on the occasion. Shami and Akhtar barged into the event and began pelting stones at the Hindu participants on 22nd January. On asking the reason for pelting stones, they said that they were just keeping a watch on who was pelting stones at the local Masjid,” the complainant stated.

“Later a rally of Hindu participants passed by the local Masjid nearby and the two accused who barged into our event began pelting stones at the rally participants. The duo also abused the Hindu faith and abused Lord Ram,” the Hindu complainant said.

The complainant then is said to have informed the local police who were deployed on the spot to avoid any untoward incident from happening. But the accused persons had fled from the spot by then.

He also said that the primary accused in the case abused and threatened him and indicated that Lord Ram would also not be able to save him. “We saw you informed the police. Aren’t you doing too much? I will kill you let’s see if your Ram can come to save you,” the accused said while issuing death threats to the complainant as per the FIR.

The accused persons continued to threaten the victim for a couple of days after which the complainant filed a police complaint on 25th January.

This comes a day after the Islamists hurt the Hindu religious sentiments by tearing flags bearing images of Lord Hanuman. The Islamists attacked the Hindus during their rally and pelted stones at them in the Mira Bhayander region. OpIndia contacted the Police to know the details of the incident. The police confirmed that around 13 persons had been arrested in the case, however, IO Dilip Rakh revealed no information about the accused persons given the sensitivity of the case.

Following Police action on the accused, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the government’s firm commitment to “zero tolerance” against those who disturb law and order in the state. Informing about the Police action, Deputy CM Fadnavis stated that he had taken detailed information about the incident that took place in NayaNagar in Mira Bhayender.

He added that Police were instructed to take the strictest action against the culprits who were involved in the attack against the Hindus in the Mira Road region. The incident took place on 21st January at around 10:30 at night. OpIndia obtained an FIR in the case in which the complainant mentioned that around 50-60 people from a specific community threatened him and attacked his car while he was traveling in the Mira Road region. The Islamists attacked his car with rods and also took down the Hindu flag that he had placed atop his car.

Islamists raised slogans of 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' after cars on #miraroad attacked. They puked on Hindu flags. I have zero courage to share disheartening videos showing Hindu flags dipped in puke. It hurts to see #Hindus disrespected @NiteshNRane's rally is scheduled today. pic.twitter.com/am8vmVkksl — Siddhi Somani (@sidis28) January 23, 2024

The complainant further stated that the accused persons saw Lord Hanuman’s poster on the car bonnet and puked on it. “They raised slogans of Allah-hu-Akhbar, hit me on my head with an iron rod, and tried to kill me. They also saw a poster of Lord Hanuman on the car and puked on the poster. This has hurt our Hindu religious sentiments. They even pelted stones at women and small kids who accompanied me for a ride,” the FIR read.

Later, the Mumbai Administration imposed bulldozer action and razed around 15 illegal properties of the accused persons to the ground. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also demolished 40 more illegal encroachments on Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai. The demolished structures included existing commercial establishments, shops located on Ibrahim Mohamed Merchant Road, and stalls of hawkers.

The situation in Maharashtra’s Mumbai continues to remain tense following the violence in Mira Road, Kalyan, Thane, and Bhayander. Further investigations are underway.