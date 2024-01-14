On Sunday (13th January), a screenshot of a Facebook post by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s spokesperson, Sathya Prakash E, went viral on social media in which he attempted to mock Ram Bhakts using an AI-generated image.

In the image, monkeys were sitting in a plane wearing saffron robes. Sathya Prakash E wrote, “Ram Bhakts off to Ayodhya”. The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Theintrepid_. Following the backlash, Sathya deleted the post from FB but did not post any apology for the same.

— THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) January 13, 2024

The Intrepid also shared the link to the deleted post. Though the link generated a thumbnail when we published the report, the post was not found on Facebook.

Sathya Prakash E’s post received severe backlash on social media. Hindu devotees of Bhagwan Ram criticised Congress for the comments made by their spokesperson.

X user Vijay Patel wrote, "Meet Karnataka Congress General Secretary and Spokesperson Sathya Prakash. He is mocking the devotees of Shree Ram. I don't know why Congress's DNA is anti-Hindu."

— Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) January 13, 2024

X user Rupa Murthy wrote, “Spokesperson, Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee, posting about Ayodhya and Bhagwan Ram. This is much anti-Hindu Congress is!”

— Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) January 13, 2024

X user Yo Yo Funny Singh wrote, “He’s the official Spokesperson of Anti-Hindu Congress Party in Karnataka. FYI: Kannadigas have always believed that Lord Hanuman was born at Anjaneya Hill near Hampi, Karnataka.”

— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 13, 2024

X user Adv Ashutosh J Dubey wrote, “He holds the position of general secretary in the Karnataka Congress. Just look at the deep hatred they have towards Hindus.”

— ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) January 13, 2024

Congress recently refused to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for 22nd January 2024. Furthermore, the grand old party has accused Bharatiya Janata Party of using Bhagwan Ram for “political gain”. It appears that the Congress forgot that its leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi, went on a Temple Run just before elections multiple times to woo Hindu voters.