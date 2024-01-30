Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for vandalising Shivling and tearing the poster of Lord Shiva in Indore

The temple is located in Kotwali Police Station area in the district and the incident occurred on Monday night. The accused had committed the incident in an inebriated state, the officer said.

ANI
Shivling Indore vandalism
Shivling and Lord Shiva's poster desecrated in MP's Indore (Image Source: First Press Journal)
A man was arrested for vandalising a ‘Shivling’ and tearing the poster of Lord Shiva placed in a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The entire incident was also captured in the CCTV camera installed in the temple in which the accused was seen vandalising the ‘Shivling’ by throwing a flower pot on it.

“The accused, Gajju, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in the city, damaged a ‘Shivling’ by throwing a flower pot on it on Monday late night and also tore the poster of Lord Shiva placed in the temple. The police registered a case under IPC section 295 and arrested the accused,” said Tulsiram Raghuvanshi, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Kotwali Police Station.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he was angry with God and he did it in an inebriated state, ASI Raghuvanshi said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

