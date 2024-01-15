A young man’s endeavour to cleverly deceive authorities by posing as his girlfriend turned into a comedic show at an examination centre in Faridkot, Punjab.

On January 7, a multi-purpose health workers exam was conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura. Angrez Singh from Fazilka decided to write the exam by donning the guise of his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur. Decked out in red bangles, a bindi, lipstick, and a ladies’ suit, Angrez Singh was ready.

Nevertheless, the scene was now primed for Punjab’s most unforeseen comedic performance, as university officials promptly became aware of the ruse and lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the police, Angrez Singh went to great lengths in his attempt, employing counterfeit voter and Aadhar cards to establish his identity as Paramjit Kaur. The scheme appeared flawless until the crucial instance when his fingerprints did not align with those of the actual candidate on the biometric device.

In a regrettable turn of events, the authentic candidate, Paramjit Kaur, had her application rejected by the administration. Simultaneously, legal proceedings have been initiated against Angrez Singh.