A Mewar University student named Sohrab Qayoom from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the Chittorgarh police in Rajasthan after he allegedly made an offensive social media post on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the demolished Babri structure. The accused student was reportedly arrested on 26th January.

In the words of Gangrar police station SHO Jayesh Patidar, 21-year-old BPharm student Sohrab Qayoom posted some offensive remarks in a story on Instagram. On January 25, an FIR was filed at the station on the complaint of a local resident under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and so on) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or religious beliefs). SHO Patidar said that the accused student is under police custody.

Mewar University Director Harish Gurnani stated that “all possible punishments have been initiated” against Qayoom, adding that he has been ousted from the university.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) “vehemently condemned” Qayoom’s outrageous actions while requesting leniency “considering his immaturity and lack of political awareness.”

“Such behavior is not only unacceptable but also undermines the principles of coexistence in our diverse and democratic nation. While not seeking to justify his actions, the association believes that the charges brought against him could have severe consequences for his academic as and future prospects. The association unequivocally condemns the student’s actions and urges all Kashmiri students to refrain from writing provocative content on social media that could add fuel to the fire.,” JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

According to the association, Sohrab Qayoom, a student from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, is a student at Mewar University through the Indian Army’s Special Scholarship Scheme, which was introduced as part of Operation Sadbhavana to provide academic opportunities to underprivileged students.

In separate letters dated 27th January to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Khuehami has asked that Qayoom’s case be reviewed on “humanitarian grounds.” The charges and FIR against him could ruin his future, and the association believes that offering an opportunity for rehabilitation is critical for the youth’s growth and development, hence the FIR against Qayoom should be dropped.

Khuehami defended the accused Qayoom, claiming that his actions were motivated by immaturity rather than malice and that the association believes in the possibility of change and forgiveness. The implications of these allegations on his academic and future job aspirations cannot be overstated, and there is concern that it may do lasting harm to his life.”