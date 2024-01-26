Following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Hindus across the country are celebrating the historic event. People have been visiting temples in large numbers, holding out Ram Yatras or rallies, bursting firecrackers, signing Ram Bhajans etc. However, many of such celebrations have come under attack from Islamists. Such an incident took place in Howrah in West Bengal on 24th January, when a Ramanavami Shobha Yatra was targeted by stone pelting by Islamists when the rally was going through a minority-dominated area, leading to a clash between the two sides. Moreover, a Shiva Mandir was also reportedly vandalized.

The Hindu rally started at Tikiapara in Belilious Road and was heading towards a Hindu temple in the Gorabazar area where grand celebrations were held on 22 January, on the day of Pran Pratishtha. However, police stopped them at Vishti Para area and didn’t allow them to go to the temple. This led to arguments of the people in the rally with the police.

However the Hindus soon were attacked with stones by Islamists in the area. A CCTV video of the incident shared by Bengal BJP leader Amit Thakur shows that initially around a dozen people started pelting stones at the Hindus, who were waiting at some distance, held back by some policemen. But when the pelting of stones and bottles didn’t stop, the other side charged towards the attackers, counter-attacking them with stones and sticks.

This video is from Howrah West Bengal Yesterday Night. Curfew In the area.

Look at this and imagine where is my Bengal Going 😔

Strong Action should be taken against those who are trying to create #violance in The City 🙏@BefittingFacts @MrSinha_ @AshokShrivasta6… pic.twitter.com/Sw9SW2koY6 — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) January 25, 2024

However, the cops pushed them back to their original position, which motivated the Islamists to intensify the attack. More people joined them and continued to pelt stones at the people in the rally and the policemen accompanying them.

As per social media posts, a Shiva Mandir in the locality was also vandalised by the mob. It is also being said that the mob also tore posters of Lord Ram. However, reportedly the Hindus held their ground and retaliated against the attack.

As per reports, 8 persons from both sides were injured in the clash. Moreover, 4 policemen including the OC of the Howrah police station were also injured in the stone pelting, and several cars parked in the area were damaged.

In a video shared on X, a large number of Hindus can be seen chanting Jai Shri Ram in front of the temple after the attack, with heavy police presence in the area. A barricade put up by the police, and the temple decorated with saffron flags and lights also can be seen.

Peacefuls (Muslims)in Tikiapara Howrah ,West Bengal Attacked Mahadev temple and tore posters of Ram Ji and were stone pelting people but Hindus got together and retaliated them 🔥@KreatelyMedia @me_sourish_ pic.twitter.com/jKID8g2hJl — Spitting Facts (@SoldierSaffron7) January 25, 2024

Another video of the incident was shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, which showed the temple decorated with flowers. A huge commotion can be seen in front of the temple, where people can be seen pelting stones and moving with sticks in their hands.

Malviya wrote on X that Irate Muslim mobs targeted the area because the Hindu population here celebrated Pran Pratistha (on 22nd Jan) with great fervour. He also said that a local Shiv Temple was also vandalised in the process. The BJP leader accused CM Mamata Banerjee of instigating the violence, saying, “Not only did Mamata Banerjee fail to provide protection but in all probability it was her communally loaded speech at the Sarv Dharma Sabha, that precipitated the communal violence. She is in gross violation of Calcutta High Court’s order, which had put the onus of maintaining law and order on the Chief Minister.”

Last night, there was large scale stone pelting in Ward 17 on Howrah Belilious Road, which falls under Howrah Municipal Corporation. This is the same place where Ramanavami Shobha Yatra was targeted and is not so far from Nabanno, where Mamata Banerjee sits. Irate Muslim mobs… pic.twitter.com/4QqXPPcDgC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 25, 2024

He further said that West Bengal BJP has filed a complaint, adding that it is unlikely that the administration will act.

The local BJP leaders alleged that Rohit Alam, a TMC leader who was a ward president and is the husband of a former councilor, is behind the attack on the rally. BJP also alleged that police remained mute spectators to the attack on the rally. However, Rohit Alam has denied any involvement in the incident.

Talking about the incident, the police said that the clashes started when a group belonging to a community was conducting a rally in an area dominated by another group. Several police teams from multiple police stations including RAF have been deployed in the area to prevent any more tension. Section 144 has been imposed, and shops remained shut in the area.