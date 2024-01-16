The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place on 22nd January in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The entire country is waiting for this, yet opposition leaders continue to spread hatred against the event. In this latest set of statements, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut has made misleading claims about the temple. Raut claims that the Ramlala temple is being constructed 4 kilometers away from the original birthplace, the Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to media reports, Sanjay Raut has claimed that the place where BJP is building the Ram temple is not the original place of the temple. The temple is being built 3-4 kilometers away from the place of birth of Lord Ram. He said that BJP people used to say ‘Ramlalla we will come and the temple will be built there’, but the temple is not being built there. Raut questioned the construction and pondered why is the temple not being built in the original birthplace. He said that anyone could have built a Ram temple away from the original place and indicated that nothing great is happening as claimed by the BJP.

Sanjay Raut stated that the disputed location is still the same. Opposition leaders have taken Raut’s statement and begun spreading misinformation about it on social media. A video of Sanjay Raut’s statement was also uploaded by Vikas Bansal, a Congress worker.

"मंदिर वही बनाएंगे" "मंदिर वही बनाएंगे" बोल बोल कर बाबरी मस्ज़िद गिराई। बाबरी मस्जिद के बड़े गुंबज के नीच ही भगवान श्री राम लला का जन्म हुआ था इस लिए वही मंदिर बनाने के हेतु से मस्जिद गिराई गई। फिर मंदिर वहा से 3 किलोमीटर दूर क्यों बनाया जा रहा है? अगर 3 किलोमीटर दूर ही मंदिर… pic.twitter.com/rNvmkhvuaU — Vikas Bansal (@INCBANSAL) January 15, 2024

Talking to OpIndia regarding Sanjay Raut’s statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that politicians making such claims are anti-Hindu. Bansal added that people making such allegations are crossing the heights of mental bankruptcy.

Vinod Bansal told OpIndia, “Respected saints… great people… senior people have decided this place. If any person has doubts about this place, that too a political person, then he should take refuge in the saints.” He completely rejected Sanjay Raut’s claim.

Here is the truth behind Sanjay Raut’s statements

Actually, Sanjay Raut is attempting to spread blatant misinformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the significant Ram temple on August 5, 2020. He performed the rite while singing mantras. This was the same site where Lord Ram’s temple had always existed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple in the same location where Lord Ram had lived in a tent for decades.

This was the same place where the Kar Sevaks had demolished the Babri structure, leveled it, and made a platform. Ramlala had been kept on this platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said, “Now a grand temple will be built for ‘our Ramlala’ who has been living under sackcloth and tents for years.”

Lord Ram was shifted to a temporary temple in March 2020

In fact, even before construction of the grand temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace began, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath relocated Lord Ram to a temporary shrine. Yogi Adityanath accomplished this task early in the morning on March 25, 2020.

He stated on the social media platform X, “The first phase of construction of the grand Ram temple was completed today. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shriram is seated on the new seat from Tripal. Relocated the idol of ‘Ramlalla’ to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan. Offered a cheque for 11 lakh to build a big temple.”

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान…



भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान…



मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।



भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

Actually, Ramlalla was liberated from the tarpaulin and moved to a temporary temple near Manas Bhawan. This information is also publicly available.