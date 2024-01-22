On Monday, 22 January 2024, Sadhvi Rithambara and BJP leader Uma Bharti, two leaders who were at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement to liberate the birthplace of Lord Ram, had an emotional moment witnessing the history being written at the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya.

The two firebrand leaders, credited for keeping the flame of Ram Janmabhoomi struggle alive in millions of Ram Bhakts, embraced each other on Monday, minutes before the scheduled Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya.

Sadhvi Rithambara could not hold back tears while hugging BJP leader Uma Bharti, pictures of which instantly went viral on the internet.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara hug each other ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony today pic.twitter.com/zfFjPJoVbh — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

For lakhs of Ram devotees, Monday, 22 January 2024, is filled with overwhelming emotions as their God, Lord Ram, is set to return to his abode, Janmabhoomi, in Ayodhya. Sadhvi Rithambara and Uma Bharti have been among the top leaders to lead and invigorate the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which eventually paved the way for the landmark Supreme Court decision in November 2019, which granted the disputed site to Hindus to build a majestic temple devoted to Lord Ram.

The temple town has been decked up for the momentous Pran Pratishtha ceremony that would mark the reconsecration of Ram Lalla after almost 500 years since the place was violently usurped by Mughal invaders who destroyed an existing temple at the site and built a mosque over it. The ceremony is also a culmination of the centuries of struggle by Hindu devotees, who made profound sacrifices, including giving up their lives in their fight to reclaim the Ram Janmabhoomi.