Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, school students were seen dancing on Shri Ram Bhajans in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.

In a video posted by ANI, the students were seen dancing to the tunes of the songs ‘Bharat ka bacha bacha’ and ‘Aaj Galli Galli Awadh e sajayenge’.

They were led by a female instructor and the students were seen religiously following her lead.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: School students dance on Shri Ram bhajans ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/nMmAX718fl — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Earlier on Thursday (18th January), the Ram Lalla idol was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir. Photographs of the idol of Lord Ram installed in the Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir surfaced on Friday (19th January) which exhibit its delicate and complex structures.

The idol is crafted from ‘shyamal’ (dark) stone which shows the Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy standing on a lotus composed of the same stone.

The 150 kg and 51-inch idol, sculpted by popular Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple on the night of 17th January accompanied by the chanting of prayers.

The idol’s left hand has the pose of holding a bow, which has not been placed yet. However, an image of the idol taken outside the temple shows Ram Lalla holding a bow and arrow. The Pram Pratishtha of the idol installed on the mandapa will be during the auspicious ‘Abhijeet Muhurta’ from 12.20 pm to 1 pm.

Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a priest and Vedic scholar from Kashi will lead and manage a group of 121 acharyas who are in charge of executing the ceremonies preceding the major event.

Laxmikant M Dixit from Kashi has been named as the principal acharya who is descended from the distinguished Kashi scholar Gaga Bhatt of the 17th century who headed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj around 350 years ago in 1674.