Friday, January 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSuryavanshi Thakurs of UP finally don turbans after almost 500 years: As Ram Lalla's...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Suryavanshi Thakurs of UP finally don turbans after almost 500 years: As Ram Lalla’s return to his Mandir is fulfilled, here is how the community fought Mughal tyrants

The wait of almost 500 years ended for the Suryanshi Thakur community on Thursday (18th January) when they finally wore their turbans at the Sarairasi village of Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staff
Suryavanshi Thakurs of UP finally don turbans after almost 500 years: As Ram Lalla's return to his Mandir is fulfilled, here is how the community fought Mughal tyrants
Members of the Suryavanshi Thakur community wear turbans, images via ANI
30

On Thursday (18th January), members of the Suryavanshi Thakur community donned their turbans (padgdi) in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It must be mentioned that the community had vowed to not wear a turban until a majestic Ram Mandir was reconstructed at the site where a disputed structure was built by Mughal tyrant Babur.

The wait of almost 500 years ended for the Suryanshi Thakur community on Thursday (18th January) when they finally wore their turbans at the Sarairasi village of Ayodhya.

Residing in approximately 115 villages along both banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya and the neighboring Basti district, the Suryavanshi Thakurs identify themselves as the descendants of the Lord Ram.

Their belief is rooted in the historical account that around 90,000 of their ancestors fought a war against Mir Baqi, the commander of the first Mughal tyrant Babur who demolished an ancient Ram temple and built a disputed structure atop it.

While speaking about the matter, a 63-year-old Suryanvanshi Thakur named Dayaram Singh told The Print, “A total of 76 battles were fought for the liberation of the Ram janmabhoomi from Babur’s era till British rule. When our forefathers heard about Mir Baqi having brought down the temple, they were incensed and decided to liberate the Ram janmabhoomi. They gathered an army of 90,000 Suryavanshi Thakurs and decided to wage a war against the Mughal army.”

He added, “As they marched towards the Ram janmabhoomi, the warriors gathered at Surya Kund where they took a vow that they would not wear a pagdi on their heads, neither wear a panahi [leather shoes] on their feet nor cover their heads with an umbrella till they liberated Lord Ram’s janmabhoomi”

During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of the 1990s, the Suryavanshi Thakurs played a crucial role in supporting the karsevaks (Lord Ram drboteee) who arrived from various parts of the country. They provided food, shelter, and assistance to these karsevaks and ensure their safe passage to the janmabhoomi site.

Shiv Singh, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a resident of Sarairasi village, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend an invitation to at least one representative from the Suryavanshi Thakur community to Ram Mandir consecration ceremonu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssuryavanshi thakurs, turbans, pagdi, ram mandir, ram mandir pran pratistha
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Shri Ram Lalla Virajman: As Jyotirmath Shankaracharya tries to question new idol in Ram Mandir, here is what the Trust said about original Murti

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter addressed to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, he objected to the Pran Pratishtha of a new idol of Shri Ram in place of the existing idol of Shri Ram Lalla which was discovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi in 1949
News Reports

Ramotsav in Ayodhya: Day 4 rituals begin as Ram Lalla idol is installed in sanctum sanctorum of Mandir, doors to remain closed till Pran...

ANI -
The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

‘Jai Shri Ram’: Actress Nayanthara apologises for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in her film ‘Annapoorani’

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking stay on eviction order, says the TMC leader wanted govt accommodation for election campaign

Ram Mandir: Read the story of the Sandpur village where Mulayam Singh Yadav’s police fired at all and tortured villagers for sheltering Karsevaks

Taliban advises Pakistan and Iran to “exercise restraint” amidst growing tensions over air-strikes

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Shri Ram Lalla Virajman: As Jyotirmath Shankaracharya tries to question new idol in Ram Mandir, here is what the Trust said about original Murti

OpIndia Staff -

Ramotsav in Ayodhya: Day 4 rituals begin as Ram Lalla idol is installed in sanctum sanctorum of Mandir, doors to remain closed till Pran...

ANI -

Maharashtra: Bajrang Dal members in Manchar thwart cattle smuggling attempt, 3 calves rescued, smuggler booked

OpIndia Staff -

‘Jai Shri Ram’: Actress Nayanthara apologises for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in her film ‘Annapoorani’

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: 14 killed after boat capsizes in Vadodara’s lake, CM Patel orders high level probe

ANI -

Centre asked UP govt to remove Ram Lalla idol in 1949 after Pakistan Radio claimed that Hindus were capturing places vacated after partition: Ex-Secretary...

ANI -

‘It will have to pay the price, we announce war on Pakistan’: Balochistan Liberation Army warns after Pakistan’s ‘precision strikes’ in Iran

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking stay on eviction order, says the TMC leader wanted govt accommodation for election campaign

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir: Read the story of the Sandpur village where Mulayam Singh Yadav’s police fired at all and tortured villagers for sheltering Karsevaks

राहुल पाण्डेय -

“Pakistan army used killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, stand-off weapons against terrorist hideouts”: ISPR gives details of ‘precision strikes’ in Iran

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com