Tamil Nadu: Cops remove LED screens meant for live screening of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha, Nirmala Sitharaman calls out repression of DMK govt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman
DMK-led government officials and police personnel removed LEDs from temples that were installed to live telecast Pran Pratishtha ceremony (Image: International Tax Reviews/Hans India)
On 22nd January, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Tamil Nadu government for not allowing live telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in temples. FM Sitharaman was scheduled to witness the ceremony live at a private temple in a small village in Tamil Nadu. However, the police personnel came in plain clothes and removed the LEDs.

FM Sitharaman voiced her concerns about the repression of religious festivities and the infringement of Hindus’ rights by the DMK-led state government. The minister took on X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the situation in various villages and temples where local authorities and police personnel hindered the installation of LED screens meant for the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

FM Sitharaman mentioned the village of Chengalpattu district, where the community wanted to celebrate the occasion and watch the live telecast on LED screens; however, due to the District Collector’s inaction on granting permission for the same. FM Sitharaman described a similar situation in Singaperumal Koil, another village in the same district, where police personnel in civil clothes came and removed LED screens from the privately held Kamakshi Kovil temple.

The FM expressed her dismay over the direct attack on freedom of worship and stated the actions taken by the DMK govt were anti-Hindu. She specifically pointed out the actions taken by the state government against the live telecast of PM Modi’s participation in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on the temple premises. In the Kanchipuram district, FM said that there were reports that police blocked LED installation at 400 locations. She stated that several LED suppliers fled out of fear of the government.

Earlier, on 21st January, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for prohibiting special poojas and food offerings in temples during the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha. BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the state of anti-Hindu activities and interfering with temple practices, including banning live telecasts of the event. Reports suggested that the government issued an unofficial directive against organising events for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Annadanam, or related programs in temples for the occasion. Reportedly, the police also prevented live telecasts of the event at public places with actions threatened against non-compliant temple authorities.

