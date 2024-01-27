UK-based National Secular Society removes mention of Jews while sharing message on Holocaust Memorial Day

The National Secular Society (NSS), a membership-based organisation in the United Kingdom is drawing the ire of social media users for removing the word “Jewish” from its post marking Holocaust Memorial Day 2024.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked every year on 27th January to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

At 2.53 PM, the NSS wrote a post on X, which read, “It’s #HolocaustMemorialDay, when we remember the murder of 6 million Jewish children, women and men in the Holocaust. #LightTheDarkness #FragilityOfFreedom.”

However, the same post was edited about 10 minutes later and the words “Jewish children, women and men” were removed. “It’s #HolocaustMemorialDay, when we remember all the atrocities of the Holocaust. #LightTheDarkness #FragilityOfFreedom,” the post read.

The post has shocked and angered social media users seeing has the Holocaust Memorial Day is marked with remembering the genocide of Jews under Nazi Germany during World War 2.

As per its website, the National Secular Society is a membership-based organisation “campaigning for a freer, fairer, more tolerant society.”

It has been at the “forefront of advocating for the separation of religion and state, safeguarding freedom of belief, and promoting a truly inclusive and fair society for all.”

“We know that where any religion is privileged, people’s freedoms suffer,” it says on its website.

Ah yes, the day when we remember to erase Jews from everything, including… *checks notes* HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY. pic.twitter.com/yGKyIkCrE9 — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) January 27, 2024

A user on X wrote, “Ah yes, the day when we remember to erase Jews from everything, including… checks notes HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY.”

Glad that you’re marking the day. Concerned, as a member, that you felt the need to erase Jewish victims from your memorial. Any explanation? — Lisa O'Connor 🌻 (@Lisa_0Connor) January 27, 2024

Another user wrote, “Glad that you’re marking the day. Concerned, as a member, that you felt the need to erase Jewish victims from your memorial. Any explanation?”

Why did you delete your tweet where you correctly named Jews as the victims of the Holocaust? Why are you doing an "all lives matter" about a very specifically antisemitic atrocity? — Shambolic Neutral – Thad And Proud🦦 (@BradfemlyWalsh) January 27, 2024

“Why did you delete your tweet where you correctly named Jews as the victims of the Holocaust? Why are you doing an “all lives matter” about a very specifically antisemitic atrocity?” an X user wrote.

You have decided to erase Jews from their own history. Appalling — Kez (@Kezfromchadders) January 27, 2024

“You have decided to erase Jews from their own history. Appalling,” said a user on X.